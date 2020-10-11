Navratri 2020: If you have grown up in a Hindu household, chances are you must have heard about the nine pious days of Navratri. It’s been said that on those nine days, Goddess Durga visits houses to shower her blessings and fulfill our life with happiness. Known as one of the most significant festivals for the Hindus, this year the festival will be observed from October 17. This auspicious occasion will last until October 25. Also Read - No Garba Due to Coronavirus, Gujarat Government Issues SOPs For Navratri 2020

During the nine-day celebrations, we worship the nine avatars of goddess Durga- every single day symbolizes certain benefits. We worship the goddess by chanting mantras. Also Read - 36 Per cent Indians Plan to Socialise in Festivals, Sparks Fear of COVID Spread

What are Mantras? Also Read - No Festive Events in Containment Zones, Spatial Boundaries, Crowd Regualtion Must: Home Ministry Issues SOP Ahead of Dussehra, Diwali

Chanting mantras is a spiritual practice that helps improve listening skills, concentration, and patience. Mantras create vibrations in the body, declutter your mind, and increase the ability to ignore negativity.

Baglamukhi Mantra

It is said that by chanting Baglamukhi Mantra, one can be relieved from the trouble of enemies or any obstacles. This sadhana will help to get rid of that trouble or negativity.

“Om Hleem Bagalaamukhi Sarvadushtaanaam Vaacham Mukham Padam Stambhay Jihvaam Keelay Buddhim Vinaashaay Hring Om Swaha”

Saptashloki Durga

If you are someone who cannot spend a lot of time chanting mantra’s, then Saptashloki Durga is for you. It’s been said that reciting these may fulfil all wishes and desires if channeled correctly, one needs to recite this for 108 times.

Shiv Uvach

Devi Thwam Bhakthi Sulabhe, Sarva Karya Vidhayini |

Kalou Hi Karya Sidhyartha Mupaya Broohi Yathnatha ||

Devyuvach

Srunu Deva Pravakshyami , Kalou Sarveshta Sadhanam |

Mayaa Thavaiva Sneha Napya Amba Sthuthi Prakasyathe ||

Viniyogeh

Om Asya Sri Durga Saptha Sloki Manthrasya, Narayana Rishi, Anushtup Chanda,

Sri Maha Kali, Maha Lakshmi, Maha Saraswathyo Devatha, Sri Duga Preethyartham Saptha Sloki Pate Viniyogah

Om Jnaneenaam Api Chethamsi , Devi Bhagwathi Hi Sa,

Baladhakrushya mohaya maha maya prayachathi॥1॥

Durge Smrutha Harasi Bheethimasesha Jantho,

Swasthai Smruthaa Mathi Matheeva Shubha Dhadhasi,

Daridrya Dukha Bhaya Harini Ka Twadhanya,

Sarvopa Kara Karanaya Sadardra Chitha॥2॥

Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive, Sarvartha Sadhake,

Saranye Triambike Gowri Narayani Namosthuthe॥3॥

Saranagatha Deenaartha, Parithrana Parayane,

Sarvsyarthi Hare Devi, Narayani Namosthuthe॥4॥

Sarva Swaroope Sarveshe, Sarva Shakthi Samanvithe,

Bhayebhya Sthrahino Devi, Durga Devi Namosthuthe॥5॥

Sarva Badha Prasamanam Trilokyasya Akhileswari,

Evameva Thwaya Karyamasmad Vairi Vinasanam॥6॥

Roganseshanapahamsi Thushta,

Rushta Thu Kaman Sakalan Abheeshtaan,

Twamasreethanaam Na Vipannaranam,

Twamasritha Hyasrayatham Prayanthi.॥7॥

It’s best to consult a priest before reciting these mantras.