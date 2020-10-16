Navratri 2020 Start and End Date: Navratri 2020 is around the corner and people have already started to gear up for this 9-day long celebration. This year’s Navratri is special as it will commence exactly a month after Pitra Paksha. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Government Organised Navratri Festival in Gujarat This Year
Navratri literally means ‘nine-night’ and it is one of the most significant Hindu festivals that will be observed from October 17th this year. This auspicious occasion will last till October 25th. On October 25/26, Vijayadashami also known as Dussehra will be celebrated. It marks the end of Navaratri every year. During Navaratri, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Also Read - Guidelines For Durga Puja, Navratri, Parliament Session to be Released Soon
In West Bengal, Durga Puja has a special significance. This 5-day festivity will begin from October 22 and will last till 26. During this period, Bengalis celebrate the victory of Maa Durga who is an embodiment of power, over the King of Demons, Mahishasura.
According to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 AM on Oct 23, 2020, and ends at 06:58 AM on Oct 24, 2020. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 06:34 AM to 07:22 AM.
Here we also share a complete day-wise calendar of Navratri and Durga Puja as per Drikpanchang.
Sharad Navratri 2020:
October 17, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
October 18, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
October 19, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja
October 20, Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat
October 21, Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan
October 22, Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja
October 23, Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
October 24, Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami
October 25, Day 9 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami
October 26, Day 10 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan
Durga Puja 2020 calendar:
October 21, Day 1 – Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas
October 22, Day 2 – Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja
October 23, Day 3 – Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427
October 24, Day 4 – Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami
October 25, Day 5 – Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami
October 26, Day 6 – Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav