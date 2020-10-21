Navratri 2020: Today is the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri and today Goddess Skandamata is worshiped with lots of zeal and enthusiasm. This time around there is a dilemma among the people regarding the dates of Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami, and Dussehra. Well, the dates based on Hindi Panchang do not work the same way as the dates in the English calendar i.e. 24-hour pattern. These dates can be less than 24 hours and sometimes even longer. Many times, these tithis fall on the same date, leading to two fasts or festivals falling on the same day. Well, fret not, we are here to tell you the exact date and time of Mahashtami, Mahanavami, and Dashami tithis. Also Read - Kamala Harris' Niece Tweets Image Depicting Aunt as Goddess Durga, Hindu Groups Seek Apology

Temples have opened up in Unlock 5.0 with COVID-19 strict norms provided by the government. People who are unable to visit temples are celebrating the festival with the same joy and enthusiasm in the comfort of their homes. During these nine auspicious days of Navratri, devotees observe fast, wake up early, worship the nine-avatars, offer prayers, bhog, and prasad.

Sharadiya Navratri Ashtami Tithi

This year Ashtami Tithi will begin on October 23 at 6.57 am, which is till 6.58 am of October 24 the next day. In such a year, the fast of Maha Ashtami will be kept on 23 October. Goddess Mahagauri is worshiped on this day.

Sharadiya Navratri Mahanavami Tithi

This year, Mahanavami Tithi will begin at 06.58 am on October 24, it will continue till 07. 41 am of the next day i.e. October 25. In such a scenario, one has to keep Mahanavami fast on October 24. Mother Siddhidatri is worshiped on Mahanavami.

Kanya Pujan

This year, Kanya Pujan or Kumari Puja is to be performed on October 24.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami

The Dashami date of Sharadiya Navaratri starts from 07.41 am on October 25, till 9 am on October 26. In such a case, the festival of Vijayadashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on Sunday, October 25.

Durga Idol Immersion

The immersion of the idol of Maa Durga will take place on October 26, Monday. On that day, one must immerse Durga between 06.29-08.43 am.