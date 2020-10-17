Navratri 2020 has commenced, and people are all set to celebrate the festival with lots of joy and enthusiasm. While we are in the middle of a global pandemic, we have been looking forward to festivals in order to get some break from the anxiety the pandemic has brought with itself. The nine-day festival will be a great distraction. The nine-day festival celebrates the different forms of Shakti or Navadurga and is commemorated in different ways all over India. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput's Images Feature in Kolkata Pandal, Sister Shweta Thanks All for Remembering Actor

The Hindu festival of Navratri falls in Ashvin Month and is often referred to as Sharad Navratri. People enjoy forwarding Happy Navratri wishes and messages and share Nav Durga Photos and GIF Images to their friends and family during this festive season. Also Read - Navratri Day 1, October 17: Worship Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Mantra

The second Navratri of the year is the onset of the festive season in India which is followed by Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Navratri signifies the victory of good over evil and we hope that’s what the festival brings about in our lives and defeat this global pandemic. We worship Goddess Durga on her victory against the demon Mahisha Sur. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Goddess Durga Depicted as ‘Migrant Mother With Her Children’ at Kolkata’s Barisha Club

Let’s dive into colourful and joyful messages that you can send to your loved ones.

Navratri 2020 wishes, messages and quotes

Wishes and Messages:

-May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!

-As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy around us. Happy Navratri!

-Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives with love, laughter and positivity.

-May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities-power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Jai Mata Di

-Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020 and hope we emerge stronger from the pandemic

-May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

-Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

-May This Navratri Durga Maa Bless You And Your Family With Good Health, Happiness, And Prosperity.

-We Wish You A Happy Navratri! May Goddess Durga Destroy All The Worries And Bad And Bless You And Your Family With Joy, Prosperity, And Peace.

WhatsApp Forwards, Quotes:

-May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her Nine Swaroopa of name

-Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti.

-May this Navratri brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

-As these nights are filled with colourful Garba and dandiya dances. May your life be filled with happiness on this pious festival of Navratri.

-Be joyful and happy. As Lord Durga blesses us this Navratri. The festival will surely be filled with cheer and fun. A lovely day for everyone. Happy Navratri.

-Celebrate each day of Navratri with ever-growing zeal and indulge yourself in pious activities and Gods shall favour you in the coming year.

-May Devi Ma bless you on this special day of Navratri, and may on this festive season Dhan, Yash and Samriddhi come to your home… Happy Navratri!

-May Mata Rani bestow upon you and your family blessings in its nine forms. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

-Maa has come to grace us with her presence this year, so let us take this opportunity to worship her with the purest of intentions and cherish her blessings and celebrate love with people who matter. I wish you all a very happy Navratri

-Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Have a blessed Navratri!!!

-I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all problems in life.

Here wishing you a Happy Navratri, stay safe and follow all precautionary measures.