Navratri 2021 Day 1: This marks the beginning of the nine days festivities. In these 9 days, different incarnations of Goddess Durga is celebrated. The first day is 7 October which also marks the beginning of Shailputri puja. Navratri will be celebrated from 7 October to 15 October.

Goddess Shailputri was born after Goddess Sati self-immolated, according to Hindu mythology. Shailputri is also known as Parvati, is the daughter of Himalaya. Shailputri means mountain daughter, shail means mountain and putri means daughter. Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on the first day. As per Drik Panchang, Goddess Shailputri governs the moon, who is the provider of all fortunes.

Shailputri is shown as riding a bull with one hand holding the trident and the other holding a lotus flower. She is also known as Hemavati. Shailputri is worshipped on the first day as she is the most important incarnation of Goddess Durga. Goddess Shailputri is married to Lord Shiva just like Goddess Sati.

Puja and Mantra

You can decorate the idol with jasmine flowers and chant the mantras. The mantras are:

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Navratri Colours For Different Days:

Navratri Day 1, 7 October, Pratipada Ghatasthapana: Yellow

Navratri Day 2, 8 October, Dwitiya: Green

Navratri Day 3, 9 October, Tritiya: Grey

Navratri Day 4, 10 October, Panchami: Orange

Navratri Day 5, 11 October, Shashthi: White

Navratri Day 6, 12 October, Saptami: Red

Navratri Day 7, 13 October, Ashtami: Royal Blue

Navratri Day 8, 14 October, Navami: Pink

Navratri Day 9, 15 October, Dashami: Purple