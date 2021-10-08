Navratri 2021 Day 2: The holy period of Navratri commenced on October 7 and this festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. During the duration of 9 days, each day holds a great significance and is considered auspicious. The Sharad Navratri 2021 falls in the lunar month of Ashvin as per the Hindu calendar. Navratri will be celebrated from 7 October to 15 October. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, who is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge.Also Read - Covid Challenge Not Over Yet, Says Govt; Urges All to be Watchful During Festive Season | Key Points

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Brahmacharini is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati. The word Brahmacharini is the combination of two words-Brahma means penance and charni mean conduct.

Goddess Brahmacharini wears white clothes, walks bare feet and hold a water utensil in her left hand and a japa mala in her right hand. She also holds a Kamandal. The goddess signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge.

Navratri Day 2 Puja Vidhi:

The idol of the goddess is given a bath and washed in Panchamrit which is made by 5 ingredients-honey, sugar, milk, curd, and ghee. You then offer flowers, roli, akshat and sandalwood to the idol and also place supari and paan next to the goddess. After that, while praying to the Ishta Dev and Navagrahas, you recite the mantra and perform aarti in the end.

Mantra to Chant:

Ya devi sarvabhuteu maa brahmacharii rupea sansthita |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||

Dadhana kara padmabhyama akamala kamaalu |

Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariyanuttama ||

Colour: The colour of this day is royal blue as it signifies calmness and energy.

In these auspicious 9 days, devotees worship the 9 different avatars of Goddess Durga and observe a 9-day long fast to show their devotion.

Bhog: On this day offering sugar and Panchamrit as a bhog can impress the Goddess and bring happiness and prosperity.