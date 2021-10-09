Navratri 2021 Day 3: During Navaratri, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Today, October 9, is the third day of the festival i.e. Tritiya and devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, known as Suhag ki Devi. She signifies justice and dharma in the world. She is the married version of goddess Parvati.Also Read - Numerology of Navratri 2021: Understanding Significance of Each Day And How to Remove Negativity

The word Chandra means moon and Ghanta means she is the Goddess who has an ocean of knowledge and spreads power, bravery, and courage. Goddess Chandraghanta sits on a lion and holds a Gada, sword, Dhanush, Kamandal, Trishul, arrow, jap mala in one hand while a lotus in the other hand. She is known for making the world a better place by providing discipline and justice, she also gives us the strength to fight the demons among ourselves.

Puja Vidhi: After taking a bath early morning, the idol of Goddess Chandraghanta is placed in the Mandir. Then a shallow pan, which is made of clay, is placed next to the idol. Later, water is sprinkled on the pan along with rice. A Kalash filled with Akshat, coins, Dhruva grass, Ganga Jal, supari and coins is kept next to the idol of the Goddess. The Kalash is surrounded with mango leaves followed by the mantra.

Navratri 2021 Tritiya Tithi timings

Shubh Tithi will start at 10:48 AM, October 8

Shubh Tithi will end at 07:48 AM, October 9

Mantra:

Dhayan mantra for Chandraghanta Puja

Pindaj Pravara Rudha Chand Kopastra Keyurta |

Prasadam Tanute Maham Chandra Ghanteti Vishruta ||

Beej Mantra:

|| Om Hreem Kleem Shreem Chandraghantai Namah ||

At the end of the mantra, the vidhi is followed by aarti and then prasad is distributed among others.

Colour: The colour of the day is red as it symbolises power, strength, and courage.

On this day, devotees offer jasmine flowers to Goddess Chandraghanta as they are known to be her favourite flowers.