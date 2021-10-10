Navratri 2021 Day 4: On the fourth day of nine days of festivity, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped. She is the fourth form of Navdurga. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to be the creator of the universe. She is believed to be residing in the centre of the sun as she balances the energy and light that is liberated to the universe.Also Read - Navratri 2021: Bring Out Your Inner Fashion Diva With These Fashion Tips

Goddess Kushmanda represents light and energy. She is depicted with eight hands, holding Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada and Kamal in the right hand. In the left hand, she holds Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada and Chakra. Goddess Kushmanda is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi.

Puja Vidhi and Mantra

Goddess Kushmanda is the married avatar of Goddess Durga. On this pious occasion, 16 Shringar Samagri like indoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chuniri, etc during puja. Along with shringar samagri, edible like bhog of halwa, malpua or curd are also offered. She is also a fan of Bali of white pumpkin also known as Kushmanda and red flowers.

Maa Kushmanda is seen carrying japmala in her hand. This holds the power of Siddhis. Along with this, she also protects the sun and provides direction and energy. Devotees who worship Maa Kushmana are blessed with positive energy and power.

Mantra

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥