On the sixth day of nine days of festivity, goddess Katyayni is worshipped in the form of Navdurga on Shashthi of Navratri. As per Hindu mythology, goddess Parvati took this incarnation to destroy the demon Mahishasura. She is known as the warrior goddess as she is believed to be the most violent form of Goddess Parvati. Maa Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati.

Goddess Katyayani is shown with four hands, riding on a giant lion. She is also depicted with a lotus flower and sword in her left hand, her right hands are in abhaya and varada mudras. She is called Katyayani as she was born in the house of sage Katya.

People worship Maa Katyayani to keep marital troubles at bay. It is also believed that this helps in removing mangalik dosha and other marital problems.

Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi and Mantra

Coconut, gangajal, kalava, roli, rice, honey, incense sticks, naivedya, ghee are offered to Maa Katyayani. It is believed that the coconut should be rolled in a piece of place, kept on the kalash. The goddess should be dress in roli, haldi and sindoor. Devotees recite the Katyayani mantra 108 times and offer flowers to the idol.

Mantra

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Maa Katyayani Auspicious Colour

The colour of the day is white.