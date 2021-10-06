Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: The 9-day long celebration of Navratri is around the corner. Navratri literally means ‘nine nights and it is one of the most significant Hindu festivals that will be observed from October 7th this year. This auspicious occasion will last till October 15th. On October 15, Vijayadashami also known as Dussehra will be celebrated. It marks the end of Navaratri every year.Also Read - Navratri 2021: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple To Reopen From Oct 7 | Check Latest Guidelines, Aarti Timings Here

During Navaratri, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. The Navratri usually falls in September-October and is known as Shardiya Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated to honour the victory of good over evil, as goddess Durga, defeated the demon Mahishasura. In West Bengal, Durga Puja has a special significance. This 5-day festivity will begin from October 7 and will last till 15.

Navratri 2021 Calendar

Day 1 – Ghatasthapana, Shailaputri Puja Day 2 – Brahmacharini Puja Day 3 – Chandraghanta Puja Day 4 – Kushmanda Puja Day 5 – Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja Day 6 – Katyayani Puja Day 7 – Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja Day 8 – Mahashtami, Durgashtami, Kumari Puja, Mahagauri Puja Day 9 – Maha Navami, Navami Homa, Siddhidatri Puja

Significance of Navratri 2021

It is believed that Lord Shiva granted permission to his wife Goddess Durga for seeing her mother for just nine days. During that time, Goddess Durga demolished the demon Mahishasura. Hence Goddess Durga aka Kali is represented as a symbol of shakti – the ultimate strength. It is also said that Maa Durga has eternal divine power, which can never be created nor destroyed.

Throughout the nine nights, nine forms of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. On the 10th day, which is October 8 this year, people celebrate Vijayadashami means Dusshera by burning huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Thus, Navratri itself symbolises victory over evil.

Celebrations:

During these nine nights of Navratri, people observe fast. Cultural programs are organised, people depict the story of Lord Rama. On the eighth day, Kanya Pujan is observed in which minor girls are worshipped and offered prashad, food and sweets. All over the country Dandiya and Garba programmes are organised by community people.