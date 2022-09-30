Navratri Day 5: Navratri—which marks the homecoming of Goddess Durga to earth is being celebrated with great fervour across the country. During the nine-day festival, devotees worship the nine different avatars—Shailputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri of Goddess Durga. The fifth day of the festival is dedicated to Goddess Skandmata—another avatar (incarnation) of Durga.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 29, Thursday: Donate Food, Offer Things to Goddess Durga on Navratri Day 4

Skandmata Worshipped On Day 5

The meaning of ‘Skandamata’ is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. Goddess Skandmata is known for blessing her devotees with prosperity, power, and salvation. She is depicted riding a ferocious lion, having four arms, and holding her baby. Her abode is in Vishuddha chakra.

Navratri Day 5: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurt started from 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM

Vijaya Muhurt, on the other hand, will be between 2:10 PM and 2:58 PM.

Navratri Day 5: Puja Vidhi

Before commencing the rituals, take bath early and wear green clothes.

Take all the Puja samagri

Place the idol of the Goddess Skand mata and offer flowers, Gangajal, ghee, vermillion etc.

Chant Skand Mata mantra.

Navratri Day 5: Skandamata Mantra

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhada Tu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah