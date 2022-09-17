Navratri 2022: Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is a symbolic celebration of nine nights and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Northern and Eastern India. The celebration is fun-filled one with several dance performances, variety of special recipes and also prayers offered to Goddess Durga. As per Hindu calendar, Hindus commemorate four seasonal Navratri named Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, Ashadha Gupta Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Sharad Navratri is usually celebrated in September and October. This year Sharad Navratri will be celebrated on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashmai and Durga VisarjanAlso Read - Navratri 2022: How to Perform Navratri Puja at Home? Puja Vidhi, Tithi, Timings, Samagri List
During Navratri, devotees make special efforts to seek blessings of Goddess Durga by worshiping her in numerous ways. So for this auspicious nine-day celebration, astrologer Kalpesh Shah, founder, and CEO of MyPandit, has shared some important rules that one should follow. Here are some of the do’s and don’ts for Navratri that all devotees should definitely consider. Also Read - Navratri 2022: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations of This 9-Day Festival
NAVRATRI 2022 DO’S AND DON’TS:
Also Read - Ujjain To Implement Strict Measures to Prevent 'Love Jihad' at Garba Venues, Aadhar Cards To Be Checked
- Firstly, you should not be disrespectful to women. Navratri is a festival during which Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Hence, this festival should be about respecting the women around you. Not only for these nine days, but always remember to respect women in order to receive Maa Durga’s divine blessings.
- Remember, A peaceful house attracts happiness and prosperity for whole year. Avoid any kind of discord, disagreements, or fights during the Nine Days of Navratri at your home.
- During Navratri, it is advised to avoid eating non-vegetarian food.
- If you observe a ‘akhand jyoti’ for nine days, make sure you do not violate any rules and rituals of Puja.
- It is suggested to offer the Prasad of Maa Durga to small girls before eating it.
- Ensure that whatever offerings you make for Maa Durga should not consist of garlic and onions.
- Moreover, there are some people who believe and observe Anusthan, so for them, they are suggested to avoid haircuts and shaving during the nine days of Navratri.
- During Navratri, it is also considered auspicious to recite the shlokas of Durga Saptashati; however, make sure you do so in the correct may. If you are unsure whether you can do it correctly, it is best to have it done by an expert pandit.
- One should also avoid alcohol and tobacco during the nine days of Navratri.
- It is also said that the one who observes the Anusthan rituals is advised to avoid sleeping during this auspicious time