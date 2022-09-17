Navratri 2022: Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is a symbolic celebration of nine nights and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Northern and Eastern India. The celebration is fun-filled one with several dance performances, variety of special recipes and also prayers offered to Goddess Durga. As per Hindu calendar, Hindus commemorate four seasonal Navratri named Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, Ashadha Gupta Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Sharad Navratri is usually celebrated in September and October. This year Sharad Navratri will be celebrated on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashmai and Durga VisarjanAlso Read - Navratri 2022: How to Perform Navratri Puja at Home? Puja Vidhi, Tithi, Timings, Samagri List

During Navratri, devotees make special efforts to seek blessings of Goddess Durga by worshiping her in numerous ways. So for this auspicious nine-day celebration, astrologer Kalpesh Shah, founder, and CEO of MyPandit, has shared some important rules that one should follow. Here are some of the do's and don'ts for Navratri that all devotees should definitely consider.

NAVRATRI 2022 DO’S AND DON’TS: