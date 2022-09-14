Shardiya Navratri 2022: Get ready, it is that time again when all are excited and eagerly waiting for the Navratri, which will start as soon as Shradh gets over. Isn’t It? Of course…in fact, in Hinduism, Shardiya Navratri has great importance. This Navratri begins on the Pratipada day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month.
However, many might be confused about how to perform puja, what is the tithi, timings, and what should be the Samagri list for the puja. So to help you out, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, shared the puja vidhi, important timings, and samagri list to make your Navratri more joyful.
NAVRATRI 2022: DATE, MUHURAT AND TITHI TIMIGS
This year Shardiya Navratri will start on Sept 26, 2022, and will end on Oct 5, 2022.
Ghatasthapana Muhurat – 06:29 AM to 08:05 AM
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat – 12:06 PM to 12:55 PM
Pratipada Tithi Begins – Sep 26, 2022 at 03:23 AM
Pratipada Tithi Ends – Sep 27, 2022 at 03:08 AM
Kanya Lagna Begins – Sep 26, 2022 at 06:29 AM
Kanya Lagna Ends – Sep 26, 2022 at 08:05 AM
NAVRATRI PUJA 2022 SAMAGRI LIST
Several steps are conducted during Navratri to worship Goddess Durga, and the first one is the Sthapna of the Kalash. We’ll tell you what things you’ll need for the establishment of the Kalash now.
The list starts with the idol or picture of Goddess Durga, vermilion, camphor, barley, fragrance sticks, new clothes, mirror, comb, bracelet, bangle, saffron, oil, toran made of mango leaves, red flowers which are red in colors and durva to replace Ghatasthapana. Moreover, other ingredients like betel nut, a lump of turmeric, powdered turmeric, mauli, flowerpot, bel leaves, Patra, kamalgatta, lamp, cotton lamp head, clove, honey, sugar, coconut, asana, sand, clay betel, and brass.
PUJA VIDHI DURING NAVRATRI 2022
- Make sure on the first day of Navratri; that the puja room should be neat and devoid of dirt. After that, put seven different kinds of grains, including wheat, jowar, and likewise, in a container made of clay or copper with clean soil.
- Now place a crimson cloth over the Goddess Durga’s image on the northeastern puja post. Now place a red cloth and keep the picture of Goddess Durga in the area of worship.
- Add Ganga water, sandalwood or paste, flowers, turmeric, rice betel nuts, Durva grass, five uncut leaves, or a gold coin within the container. The kalash is then covered with coconut, or you can also use garland instead of coconut.
- Offer flowers or garland on a pot. Aarti is performed, and Akhand lamps are lighted in the morning and the evening.
- On the last day, i.e., on the tenth day, distribute the grains among the family members, friends, and neighbours. You can also offer these grains in a river.