Shardiya Navratri 2022: Get ready, it is that time again when all are excited and eagerly waiting for the Navratri, which will start as soon as Shradh gets over. Isn’t It? Of course…in fact, in Hinduism, Shardiya Navratri has great importance. This Navratri begins on the Pratipada day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month. However, many might be confused about how to perform puja, what is the tithi, timings, and what should be the Samagri list for the puja. So to help you out, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, shared the puja vidhi, important timings, and samagri list to make your Navratri more joyful.

NAVRATRI 2022: DATE, MUHURAT AND TITHI TIMIGS

This year Shardiya Navratri will start on Sept 26, 2022, and will end on Oct 5, 2022.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat – 06:29 AM to 08:05 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat – 12:06 PM to 12:55 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins – Sep 26, 2022 at 03:23 AM

Pratipada Tithi Ends – Sep 27, 2022 at 03:08 AM

Kanya Lagna Begins – Sep 26, 2022 at 06:29 AM

Kanya Lagna Ends – Sep 26, 2022 at 08:05 AM

NAVRATRI PUJA 2022 SAMAGRI LIST

Several steps are conducted during Navratri to worship Goddess Durga, and the first one is the Sthapna of the Kalash. We’ll tell you what things you’ll need for the establishment of the Kalash now.

The list starts with the idol or picture of Goddess Durga, vermilion, camphor, barley, fragrance sticks, new clothes, mirror, comb, bracelet, bangle, saffron, oil, toran made of mango leaves, red flowers which are red in colors and durva to replace Ghatasthapana. Moreover, other ingredients like betel nut, a lump of turmeric, powdered turmeric, mauli, flowerpot, bel leaves, Patra, kamalgatta, lamp, cotton lamp head, clove, honey, sugar, coconut, asana, sand, clay betel, and brass.

PUJA VIDHI DURING NAVRATRI 2022