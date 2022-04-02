The Chaitra Navratri has begun and the beginning of nine days starts with Pratipada Tithi- the arrival of Maa Durga. Goddess Durga is known by many names including Hemavati, Bhavani, and Parvati and the first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Goddess Shailputri was born after Goddess Sati self-immolated, according to Hindu mythology. Shailputri is also known as Parvati, is the daughter of Himalaya. Shailputri means mountain daughter, shail means mountain and putri mean daughter. Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on the first day. As per Drik Panchang, Goddess Shailputri governs the moon, which is the provider of all fortunes.Also Read - Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Top 10 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Quotes and Images

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of April and this year it is starting from 2 April 2022 till 11 April 2022. Also Read - Happy Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Quotes, Images, Facebook Status to Share

Significance of Ghatasthapana: Also Read - Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 : Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages Shared With Your Loved Ones

It is believed that Ghatasthapana brings more power and energy to devotees’ life. According to Drik Panchang, our scriptures have well-defined rules and guidelines to perform Ghatasthapana during a certain period of time at the beginning of Navratri. Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it wrong time, as our scriptures forewarn, might bring the wrath of the Goddess Shakti.

The most auspicious or Shubh time to do Ghatasthapana is the first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing.

The nine-day long festival begins with Ghatasthapana. Devotees place a Kalash in an earthen pot tied with a sacred thread at the neck of the pot and filled with layers of soil and grains inside it.

Things to Keep in Mind for Kalash Sthapana:

Do not use steel or plastic Kalash, instead use a copper, bronze, brass or silver Kalash. Make sure you have a brown coconut with its husk, mango leaves, Haldi, Kumkum Chandan, water, a few coins, fresh flowers and lastly a red chunari.

Shubh Muhurat for Ghatasthapana

The shubh muhurat of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana this time is from 6.22 am to 8.31 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022.