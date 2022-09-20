Navratri 2022 Mantra: This year, all are eagerly waiting to celebrate the nine days of Navratri. It is important to welcome the nine goddesses into our homes during Navratri with a pure soul and heart so they may bless our lives and have a healthy and prosperous life. As per Vedas and scriptures, it is important to chant the mantras during the nine days of Navratri. It is believed that it heals us from the inside. A person’s mind becomes focused as they recite the mantras, and also significant for purifying the mind and spirit. But some might be confused about which mantras should be chanted during these nine days of Navratri. Hence, to help you out, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, has shared the mantras that you should chant for the nine days of Navratri. So let’s see them:Also Read - Temples In Delhi-NCR You Must Visit During Navratri 2022

1st Day of Navratri: Maa Shailputri

वंदे वाद्द्रिछतलाभाय चंद्रार्धकृतशेखराम |

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्री यशस्विनीम्‌ ||

Vandē vāddrichatalābhāya candrārdhakr̥taśēkharāma |

vr̥ṣārūḍhāṁ śūladharāṁ śailaputrī yaśasvinīm‌ ||

Chanting this mantra encourages self-awakening and revitalization. This mantra also protects the devotees from danger.

2nd Day of Navratri: Maa Brahmacharini

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhanakara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalam |

Devi prasidathu mayi rahmacharinya nuththama ||

This mantra is chanted to gain wisdom and emotional strength.

3rd Day of Navratri: Maa Chandraghanta

पिण्डज प्रवरारुढ़ा चण्डकोपास्त्र कैर्युता |

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चंद्र घंष्टेति विश्रुता ||

Piṇḍaja pravarāruṛhā caṇḍakōpāstra kairyutā |

prasādaṁ tanutē mahyaṁ candra ghanṣṭēti viśrutā ||

One should chant this mantra for success and honour. All the negative energies are removed by the mantra.

4th Day of Navratri: Maa Kushmanda

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च ।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे ॥

Surāsampūrṇakalaśaṁ rudhirāplutamēva cha |

Dadhānā hastapadmābhyāṁ kūṣmāṇḍā śubhadāstu mē ||

This mantra removes obstacles that come in the path of achievement and for good well-being and prosperity in life.

5th Day of Navratri: Maa Skandamata

सिंघासनगता नित्यम पद्माश्रितकरद्वया |

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्द माता यशश्विनी ||

Siṅghāsanagatā nityama padmāśritakaradvayā |

śubhadāstu sadā dēvī skanda mātā yaśaśvinī ||

Devotees chant this mantra for the fulfillment of their desired wishes.

6th Day of Navratri: Maa Katyayani

कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि ।

नन्द गोपसुतं देविपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः ॥

Kātyāyani mahāmāyē mahāyōgin’yadhīśvari |

Nanda gōpasutaṁ dēvipatiṁ mē kuru tē namaḥ ||

Chant this mantra for happy married life. By this mantra, devotees may lead a happy and peaceful life.

7th Day of Navratri: Maa Kaalratri

वाम पादोल्ल सल्लोहलता कण्टक भूषणा |

वर्धन मूर्ध ध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रि भर्यङ्करी ||

Vāma pādōlla sallōhalatā kaṇṭaka bhūṣaṇā |

vardhana mūrdha dhvajā kr̥ṣṇā kālarātri bharyaṅkarī ||

Recite this mantra to promote strength and win over enemies.

8th Day of Navratri: Maa Mahagauri

श्वेते वृषे समारूढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः |

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्त्र महादेव प्रमोददा ||

Śvētē vr̥ṣē samārūḍhā śvētāmbaradharā śuciḥ |

mahāgaurī śubhaṁ dadyāntra mahādēva pramōdadā ||

Chant this mantra for peace and happiness in life.

9th Day of Navratri: Maa Siddhidatri

सिद्धगधर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी।।

Sid’dhagadharva yakṣādyairasurairamarairapi |

Sēvyamānā sadā bhūyāta sid’dhidā sid’dhidāyinī ||

Chanting this mantra will bring prosperity and fame to your life.