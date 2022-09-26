Navratri 2022: This year Navratri is going to start on Sept 26, 2022, and will end on Oct 5, 2022. During these nine nights, devotees worship the different forms of Goddess Durga. On the tenth day, Vijayadashami, the celebration comes to an end. So, As the new moon is rising in the skies creating some connections and inspiring us to take up new opportunities to manifest some magic in our lives, Let’s take a look at the special Tarot Card message shared for each zodiac sign on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.Also Read - Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 26th Sep to 02nd Oct For All Zodiac Signs

NAVRATRI 2022: TAROT CARD PREDICTION

Aries: Be grateful for everything and take actions for conflicts. Success is approaching you with wise actions. Reflect on the actions and slow down to have the situation in favour. Chances for new relationships are there.

Taurus: Dream big. Fake it till you make it. Live that moment. Its Manifestation time. Enjoy the fruit of life as it comes. For some there are possibilities of ego clash/ compromise/ dispute, so Surrender to the Universe.

Gemini: Living like a ruler and nurturing the world in your own way brings about lots of possibilities and opportunities to rise high. Be innovative and do not over expose your skills.

Cancer: Be calm and embrace awareness this week. Do not blind trust anyone and stop pleasing others for your success. Be mindful of actions and thoughts this week. Breathing exercise may be helpful this week.

Leo: This week may seem a sole journey like situation with no support. But that’s not true, communicate openly and you may find new opportunities and doors open already. It’s just the moment you take the leap and things will turn around.

Virgo: Time to meet and greet is approaching bringing in something unexpected. Some may just find a reason to celebrate this week after completion of an unexpected task. Increase in skills and gala time is on horizon.

Libra: Be humble in your approach for extra-ordinary success this week. Utilise the energies rightly and do not sound over-confident. Follow simple living and high thinking rule to reach the sky.

Scorpio: Be careful of the pretending people and remain peaceful in unusual situations. Recall your purpose and responding to the situation will fetch better outcomes. Recognition and rewards is highly likely.

Sagittarius: Realisation is the key to success. Learn from the past and follow your heart. Seek guidance from someone who can draw you to success in your desired area. Seeking guidance and following it will detangle many obstacles allowing you to live with freedom.

Capricorn: Fighting your own way and creating unnecessary pressure on self is not clever. The knowledge and power you have, needs direction to reach destination of abundance. Guidance from experienced will bring in better results. Stop overthinking.

Aquarius: Its time to be ready for the fruits for the hard work and dedication. Changes to income is indicated. Lovers energy is high. Some may tie love knots. Partnership situation may arise for some.

Pisces: Ask Universe what you desire and be ready to receive. Its time to seek guidance. The Universal energies are ready to support you upon your request. Be reasonable and humble at all times.

(Inputs- Kinnari Raval Melbourne based Tarot card Reader and Physic Medium)