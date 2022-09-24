Navratri 2022: Navratri is symbolic of good over evil and is celebrated in all glory in different parts across India. The festival is welcomed with day-long fasts followed with long hours of dancing to the traditional forms of Garba and Dandiya with some electrifying music. Through the festival, you get to witness several people decked up in the most colorful outfits wearing traditional clothes from the land of Gujarat.Also Read - Navratri 2022: Top 10 Amazing Places You Absolutely Cannot Miss During This Year's Durga Festival

The festival that originally belongs to the land of scrumptious food, Gujarat, deserves a platter of absolute lip-smacking recipes that are a balance of flavor and health. When you plan your meals for this Navratri, make sure to add a healthy twist with nutritious foods that add a crunchy texture along with great flavor. Here are some favorite Navratri recipes by Chef Manish Mehrotra and Chef Vicky Ratnani that are worthy to try on. Take a look!

1. HONEY JEERA BADAM

INGREDIENTS:

Raw almonds-1 cup

Sugar- 1 tbsp

Honey- 1 1/2 tbsp

Kashmiri chili powder- 1/2 tsp

Ground cumin- 1/4 tsp

Salt To tast

STEPS:

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the almonds in a medium nonstick pan and cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 until lightly toasted

Combine the remaining ingredients in a small glass bowl.

Microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds. Add honey mixture to pan, and cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Arrange almond mixture on prepared baking sheet in a single layer; let stand 10 minutes.

Break apart any clusters.

2. ALMOND ROSE KHEER

INGREDIENTS:

Full fat mi- 2ltr

Gobindo bhog rice- 120 gm

(or any other rice available)

Grain sugar- 40 gm

Rose water- 3-4 drops

Dried rose petals- 10 gm

Almonds- 100 gm

Almond Slivers- 25 gms

STEPS:

Soak the rice in water for about 20 mins.

Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till milk is reduced to half the original volume.

Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.

Add chopped almonds and cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy, add sugar.

Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving

Roast some almond slivers in an oven for 180 deg for 5 mins, until golden brown. Garnish with slivers and dried rose petals before serving.

3. ALMOND AND GOJI BERRY BOONDI LADDOO

INGREDIENTS:

For ladoo batter

Besan 1 ½ cup

Water 1 cup

Cardamom powder ½ tsp

Roasted Almond slivers ¼ cup

Goji berry 3 tbsp

Ghee ¾ tbsp.

Sunflower oil for deep frying

For the Sugar Syrup

Sugar 1 ½ cup

Water ¾ cup

Saffron strands a pinch

STEPS: