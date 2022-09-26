Navratri 2022: Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is a symbolic celebration of nine nights and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Northern and Eastern India. The celebration is fun-filled one with several dance performances, variety of special recipes and also prayers offered to Goddess Durga. As per Hindu calendar, Hindus commemorate four seasonal Navratri named Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, Ashadha Gupta Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Sharad Navratri is usually celebrated in September and October. This year Sharad Navratri will be celebrated on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashmai and Durga Visarjan.Also Read - Astrology of Navratri 2022: What Food Should You Offer to Maa Durga as Per Your Zodiac Sign to Bring Peace And Luck

As Navratri also symbolizes 9 days of fasting to please and seek blessings of Goddess Durga. While many observe fast for nine days, and some devotees prefer to fast in jodas- the first two days or the last days of the Navratri. While some people only have water, some eat fruits and others only eat one meal a day. Here are some vrat rules that you should know and also what you can eat and avoid.

NAVRATRI 2022: FASTING RULES AND FOOD

1. Fruits: Fruits are the most healthy to eat during Navratri fasting. Some devotees only prefer to have only fruits and milk throughout the nine days. There is no restriction to in having only one particular fruit. You can eat all types of fruits and enjoy their amazing benefits.

2. Sabudana Khichdi and Sabudana Ladoo: During the Navratri fast, a popular dish is sabudana khichdi. It’s made with sago and dried lentils, making it a very digestible food. Rice, urad dal, moong dal, Bengal gramme, and chana dal are the main ingredients in this dish. If you want something sweet but don’t mind eating too much sugar or refined flour products, sabudana ladoo is another popular dish you can have during the Navratri fast.

3. Flour and Gains: In Navratri, Regular grains like wheat and rice are not allowed during fasting. So you should prefer buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka Atta) or Water chestnut flour (Singhare ka Atta) or Amarnath flour (Rajgira ka Atta). And instead of normal white rice, you can have barnyard millet (Samai ke Chawal).

4. Dairy Products and Vegetables: Digestive vegetables include drumsticks and bottle gourds. These vegetables are suitable for consumption during the fast. Also, Dairy products like cottage cheese, panner, ghee, malai, khoya are mostly consumed during Navratri fasting.

5. Food Items to Avoid: All fast and processed foods, foods prepared using onion and garlic should be abstained completely during Navratri. Non-vegetarian foods, eggs, alcohol, smoking are also a strict no-no. Legumes, lentils, rice flour, whole wheat flour and rava should also be avoided by devotees.