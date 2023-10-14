Home

Navratri 2023 Day 1: What is Ghatasthapna? Date, Time Puja Vidhi, All You Need to Know

Ghatasthapan marks the beginning of Navratri. Time to traditions, here is all you need to know about this ritual and commence you festivities.

Shardiya Navratri is around the corner, and devotees are overjoyed to welcome Goddess Durga. It is a nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Adi Shakti. This year Navratri will commence from October 15 and go on till October 24. This festival comes in four circles. However, two Navratris are celebrated on a large scale: Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri. Shardiya Navratri falls in the autumn of October- when everyone is eagerly waiting for winter. And well, winter is one of the best times to enjoy warm delicious delicacies under the lights of the festival.

Shardiya Navratri has immense importance in Hindu culture. These nine days are dedicated to Maa Durga’s victory over the demon named Mahishasura, which is why she is also called Mahishasura Mardini. This auspicious festival starts with the ghatasthapana and ends with Maha Navmi, Lord Ram’s birthday.

Navratri 2023: What is Ghatasthapana ?

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals followed during the Navratri festival. This ritual is performed during the start of this nine-day festival. According to Drik Panchang, Ghatsthapana is performed during a certain period at the beginning of Navratri offering prayers to Maa Durga.

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat to perform Ghatsthapana is the first one-third time of a day, when pratipada is at its peak. Incase, one misses performing the ritual during this time, it is advised to do it during Abhijit Muhurat. It is believed to avoid Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga during Ghatsthapana but those are not prohibited completely. The most important point to remember is to perform it full of joy and a feeling of devotion towards Maa Shailputri.

Navratri 2023: Ghatasthapana Puja Samagri

The Samagri for Ghatsthapana includes a statue or picture of goddess Durga, incense sticks, vermillion, saffron, bangle, scented, red flowers, mango leaves, rosemary, bindi, turmeric, chauki, wooden plank, lemon, sugar, coconut, clay, cloves, cardamom, havan material, curd, fruits, Ganga Jal and red cloth.

Navratri 2023: Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

The first day of Navratri is special because of the installation of Ghatasthapana. On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath. They must gather the entire puja Samagri, such as flowers, roli and chandan and present it to Maa Brahmacharini. After this, perform Durga aarti and chant Durga matras.

Some rituals, traditions and puja samagri may differ in different households. However, what binds us all is the love and devotion towards this colourful festival.

We Wish You a Happy and Prosperous Navratri!

