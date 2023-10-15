Home

Festivals Events

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, And Bhog

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, And Bhog

Shardiya Navratri starts on October 15 and runs until October 24 this year. Maa Durga and her nine incarnations are worshipped during the the nine-day celebration.

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, And Bhog (Picture Credit: Devdarshan)

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Navratri, a nine-day long festival is celebrated with great zeal and fervour by Maa Durga’s devotees. Hindus celebrate four Navratris each year, but Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri stand out for their extent. Goddess Durga is often referred to as Mahishasura Mardini because Shardiya Navratri celebrates her victory over Mahishasura. Ghatasthapana serves as the festival’s opening act, while Maha Navami serves as its closing act.

Trending Now

Who is Maa Shailputri And Why do Devotees Worship Her on 1st Day?

One of Maa Durga’s nine manifestations, Maa Shailputri, is worshipped during the course of Navratri’s nine days. Goddess Parvati was known as Shailputri when she was born as Lord Himalaya’s daughter following her self-immolation. Shailputri, the mountain’s daughter, is referred to as Shail in Sanskrit. On the first day of the celebration, devotees pay her tribute. She is revered as the source of wealth. She is revered as mother nature by her followers, who pray for their spiritual enlightenment.

You may like to read

Shubh Muhurat to Worship Maa Shailputri

According to Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana muhurat on October 15 runs from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM. The first day of Sharad Navratri in 2023 will honour Maa Shailputri. She mounts a bull while holding a lotus flower in her left hand and carrying Trishul in her right. Her colour is white, which stands for innocence, serenity, tranquillity, and purity.

Maa Shailputri’s Puja Vidhi on Day 1

Devotees swear to carry out the nine-day worship with dedication, chastity, and a clear conscience at the start of the puja. A clay pot, or kalash, is set up on the first day as a representation of the Goddess’s presence. Water is added to this Kalash, and barley seeds are then planted there. On the altar, a statue or image of Maa Shailputri is positioned and embellished with flowers and jewellery. A number of mantras and hymns honouring Ma a Shailputri are spoken throughout the puja. Aarti is a devotional rite in which a lighted lamp is waved in front of the god as songs are sung. Devotees present flowers, coconuts, fruits, and sweets.

Bhog Prasad to Offer Maa Shailputri on Day 1

Devotees offer milk and honey to Goddess Shailputri to reap the benefits of pleasure and joy in life. As a sign of prosperity and success, worshippers also pour ghee. Together with coconut, a symbol of success and prosperity, a variety of seasonal fruits are presented as a reflection of health. Hindus also offer sugar to Goddesses during the 9-day-long festival to provide sweetness to their lives.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES