Navratri 2023 Day 2: Who Is Maa Brahmacharini? Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, And Bhog

Navratri 2023 Day 2: Shardiya Navratri began on October 15 and will come to an end on October 23 with Dussehra as the day of its conclusion. Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. She is renowned for her sanity and austerity.

Navratri 2023 Day 2: The nine-day Hindu holiday of Navratri is fervently observed all throughout India. It is devoted to the veneration of Navdurga, the nine forms of the goddess Durga. The nine-day-long celebration began on October 15 and will end on October 23 with Dussehra as its culmination this year. On the second day i.e. October 16th, worshippers offer prayers to Maa Brahmacharini, Adi Shakti’s second incarnation.

Who is Maa Brahmacharini And Why do Devotees Worship Her on 2nd Day?

Brahmacharini is a combination of two Sanskrit roots: charini, the feminine form of charya, which means “occupation with, engaging, proceeding, behaviour, conduct, to follow, going after,” and Brahma, which is short for Brahman and means “the one self-existent Spirit, the Absolute Reality, Universal Self, Personal God, the sacred knowledge.”

A dedicated female student who just desires marriage to Lord Shiva is represented by Brahmacharini. She performed consistent penance for a thousand years, and her aspiration to marry Lord Shiva was granted. Love and great power are represented by Devi Brahmacharini. In addition to a Kamandal, she also carries a rosary.

Shubh Muhurat to Worship Maa Brahmacharini

The second day of Navratri will be commemorated on Monday, October 16. According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect from 12:32 AM on October 16 to 01:13 AM on October 17.

Wear white on this day and offer sugar to Goddess Brahmacharini for peace and mental stability in your life.

Maa Brahmacharini’s Puja Vidhi on Day 2

You can worship Goddess Brahmacharini with sandalwood, flowers, roli, and akshat. You’ll need milk, curd, sugar, and honey for the bath. Give the Goddess paan and supari, and then at the conclusion of the ritual, pray to the Navagrahas and your Ishta Devta. Give the Goddess a garland consisting of hibiscus and lotus flowers, as these flowers are thought to be her favourites, and then sing aarti.

Bhog Prasad to Offer Maa Brahmacharini on Day 2

Offerings like Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Vada, and Makhana Kheer must be offered during the second day. These foods are energizing and light, making them ideal for folks who are fasting. Offering these foods to the goddess Brahmacharini represents devotion and commitment to learning.

It is thought that Goddess Brahmacharini rules over Lord Mangal, the source of all fortunes and that those who worship Maa Brahmacharini are blessed with serenity and pleasure. Worshippers of Maa Brahmacharini ask for her blessings for leading a moral and orderly life. They recite her mantras and present her with flowers, fruits, and sweets.

Maa Brahmacharini Mantras to Chant on Day 2:

All of the devotee’s afflictions will be removed by worshipping Maa Brahmacharini. She endows her followers with unwavering tenacity and motivation because she is the model of unshakable grit and steely resolve.

