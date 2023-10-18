Home

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Who Is Maa Kushmanda? Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, And Bhog

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Navratri 2023 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda is the creator of the Brahmand, or cosmos, and that she is the only deity with the strength and capacity to reside inside the Sun.

Navratri 2023 Day 4: The joyous feast Navratri has arrived and how! Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine various forms during the course of the nine days of Navratri. During the festival, Hindus offer prayers to Maa Durga and her nine forms, fast, consume satvik cuisine, and seek the Goddess’ blessings. The adoration of Maa Kushmanda, also known as Ashtabhuja begins on Day 4. She is the only deity who has the strength and capacity to reside inside the Sun, and she is the creator of the Brahmand or cosmos.

Who is Maa Kushmanda And Why do Devotees Worship Her on Day 4?

Devi Kushmanda is known as the creator and her name is believed to signify the same – Ku stands for a little, Ushma means warmth and Anda means cosmic egg. As per Hindu mythology, when Goddess Parvati began to live inside the centre of the Sun, she started to radiate a distinct kind of energy to the universe and that’s why she was called Goddess Kushmanda. This form of the Goddess has been imagined sitting on a lioness and has eight hands. On one hand, Maa Kushmanda holds a Kamndal, a Dhanush lies on another hand, Bada, and Kamal (flower) in the right hand, and Amrit Kalas, Jap Mala, Gada, and Chakra in the left hand. The goddess is also known as the ‘Ashtabhuja Devi’ because she has eight hands.

Navratri 2023 Day 4 Puja Vidhi

Goddess Kushmanda likes red flowers and that’s the reason, devotees usually offer a red hibiscus to the Goddess. However, you are unable to find one, you can use a red rose as well. The devotees take a bath early in the morning and prepare their Puja Thaal which includes a flower, Jal, roli, sweets, a red dupatta, and a white pumpkin which is actually refined and processed to make petha or ash gourd. If you are unable to find the actual vegetable – the white pumpkin or the winter melon, you can also use the processed petha or the ash gourd to offer to the Goddess and then distribute among yourselves as Prasad.

Navratri 2023 Day 4 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri’s Chaturthi Tithi falls on October 18. On October 18, it will start at 10:58 and conclude at 1:15 that day. Vijaya Muhurat is from 2:00 PM to 2:46 PM, whereas Brahma Muhurat is from 4:43 AM to 5:33 AM. On this day, there is no Abhijit Muhurta.

Navratri 2023 Day 4 Mantra:

Om Devi Kushmandaye Namah

Ya Devi Sarvbhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupain Sansthita

Namastasye Namastasye Namastasye Namoh Namah

Navratri 2023 Bhog Prasad

Devotees please Goddess Kushmanda by offering flowers and delicious bhog. It is believed that on this day, people should offer pumpkin sweets or Maalpua. It should be distributed among devotees after offering it to Devi Kushmanda.

