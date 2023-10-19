Home

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandmata? Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, And Bhog

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Devotees worship goddess Skandmata on the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri. She is the goddess Durga's fifth incarnation and stands for compassion, motherhood, and a heart full of love.

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Maha Navratri or Shardiya Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival. This year, the festival is being observed from October 15 to October 24 with great fervour and devotion. The main emphasis of this time of intense devotion, prayer, and cultural celebration is the reverence of Goddess Durga. Here is all everything you need to know about the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, including its importance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantra.

Who is Maa Skandamata And Why do Devotees Worship Her on the 5th Day?

The “Mother of Skanda (Kartikeya)” or Skandami is honoured on the fifth day of Navratri. She signifies compassion, motherhood, and a heart full of love and is the fifth incarnation of Goddess Durga.

Seeking Skandamata’s maternal qualities—love, defence, and the tenacity of a mother’s care—is demonstrated by worshipping her. They know that her supernatural presence protects them, therefore they turn to her as a source of comfort and security.

Navratri Day 5 History And Significance

As per legends, when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were meditating, their energies combined into a divine. It was foretold that the child born out of the energies will kill the demon Tarakasur and thus, Lord Indra instructed Lord Agni to steal this divine energy.

When Devi Parvati found out about Lord Agni, she got angry and cursed him to be an all-burner who would burn anyone who touched him and would not know the difference between right and wrong.

Navratri 2023 Day 5 Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturthi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri happens on October 19 according to Drik Panchang. On the same day, the Brahma Muhurta will begin at 04:43 and terminate at 05:33. In contrast, Vijaya Muhurat is from 2:00 to 02:46.

Navratri 2023 Day 5 Puja Vidhi

On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees rise at the crack of dawn, take a ritual bath, and dress in immaculate, vivid clothes. They make tributes to goddess Skandamata by presenting her with sincere prayers, enticing incense, blooming flowers, and delectable delicacies.

Yellow flowers, gangajal, kumkum, and ghee are presented to Maa Skandmata on this day. The goddess is also presented with a unique bhog made up of a range of banana-based treats.

Navratri 2023 Day 5 Mantra

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

During the nine days of Navratri, nine forms of Devi Durga are worshipped. On the 10th day, people celebrate Vijayadashami means Dusshera by burning huge effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. This year, it falls on October 19.

