Navratri 2023 Day 9: Who Is Maa Siddhidatri? Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, And Bhog

Navratri 2023 Day 9: Devotees worship goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri. She is the Goddess who has all kinds of Siddhis (accomplishments) and grants them to her followers.

Navratri 2023 Day 9: The nine-day celebration of goddess Durga, Navratri 2023, ends on October 23 this year. The ninth day of the Navratri, also known as Navami, holds prominence in Hindu culture. The day is considered auspicious in every sense. For Bengalis across the country, it marks the last day of the five-day celebrations of Maa Durga. It is believed that the goddess beheaded the buffalo demon, Mahishasur on this day, thereby establishing the triumph of good over evil. After worshipping the nine manifestations of Maa Shakti, the tenth day will be celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra on October 24th.

On the final day, the devotees worship the ninth form of Goddess Durga – Maa Siddhidatri. Her name translates to the one who grants or fulfils every wish; Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability, and Dhatri means the one who blesses or gives that power.

Who is Maa Siddhidatri And Why do Devotees Worship Her on the 9th Day?

Goddess Siddhidatri appeared on the ninth day of Navratri, also known as Maha Navami. When the gods prayed, Mother Durga was pleased and gave them a blessing: anytime they were in need and asked for her help, Mother Durga would always protect them from the demons.

As mentioned in the religious texts, the goddess is found seated on a huge, fully-bloomed lotus, riding a lion. Maa Siddhidatri is shown four-armed, holding Gada (mace) and Sudarshana Chakra in her right hand while a lotus and Shankh in her left hand. Devi Siddhidatri is shown surrounded by Siddhas, Gandharvas, Yakshas, Asura (Demons) and Devata(Gods) who are worshipping her.

In this form, Durga, Siddhidatri removes the ignorance of her devotees and provides them with the knowledge. According to the religious texts, Maa Siddhidatri is the Goddess who possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis (Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakambya, Ishitva, and Vashitva) to her devotees. It is believed that even Lord Shiva got all Siddhis by her grace. Lord Shiva got the title of Ardhanarishvara after Goddess Siddhidatri appeared from his left half.

Navratri 2023 Day 9 Date And Shubh Muhurat

The Ashwin Navratri Parana tithi comes on October 24, which is the day after Maha Navami, which is on October 23. At 7:58 PM on October 22, the Navami Tithi begins and finishes at 5:44 PM on October 23.

The designated colour or the ninth day of Navratri is peacock green, a colour that stands for originality and uniqueness. When one wears this colour on Navami, they receive the blessings of wealth and newness.

Navratri 2023 Day 9 Puja Vidhi

In many Hindu households, Navami is considered auspicious and the day begins with offering food to the nine little girl kids. The puja vidhi on the ninth day of Navratri is quite special. In many households, the goddess is worshipped in the form of young girls, also known as kanjaks. Nine young girls, who haven’t yet reached puberty, are welcomed at home. They are made to sit in a line, after which a holy dhaaga (kalava) is tied onto their wrists, their feet are cleaned and their foreheads are adorned with the holy tilak. Then, they are served the specially cooked prasad, consisting of halva, puri and black grams. Along with the food, the girls are also given some money as a token of thanks and respect. They are worshipped as the young avatar of Maa Durga.

The Mahanavami ideally begins with a Mahasnan followed by a Shodashopachar Puja. A special puja called Sandhi Puja is carried out when the Ashtami tithi ends and Ram Navami tithi starts. The goddess is said to be offered 108 lotus flowers and bilva leaves.

Navratri 2023 Day 9 Mantra

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi, Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

