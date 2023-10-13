Home

Festivals Events

Navratri 2023 Dos And Don’ts: 6 Cautions Pregnant Women MUST Exercise During 9-Day Long Fast

Navratri 2023 Dos And Don’ts: 6 Cautions Pregnant Women MUST Exercise During 9-Day Long Fast

Navratri is just around the corner and this is the time when devotees tend to keep 9-day-long fast. However, expecting mothers must be mindful of few tips when keeping a fast during this time.

Navratri: The festive season is around the corner and preparations are in full swing. People are gearing up to ration ingredients for 9-day-long fast that will begin on October 15. During the festival of nine days when Maa Durga is said to arrive, devotees keep a fast, eat satvik food and follow other rituals and traditions. However, it is not a regular fasting routine for pregnant women. Expecting mothers have to pay extra attention to their health and their baby’s health too.

Trending Now

Pregnant women are often faced with the dilemma of how to keep a fast during this time. While it is best to take advice from your designated medical professional, here are a few tips that women may exercise for a healthy fasting routine.

You may like to read

Fasting Tips for Pregnant Women

Dos

Stay hydrated! You opt for coconut water during this time. You can consume millet, sabudana buckwheat and ragi to gain enough energy. You can also eat samak rice is easy to digest and provides energy. Add fruits, salad or milk to your diet. It will provide enough amount of energy. Add cucumber loaded with minerals, iron and fiber are essential for pregnant women. Eat small and frequent meals to get enough nutrients. Try and adopt healthy snacking, such as makhana and a mixture of nuts.

Fasting Tips for Pregnant Women

Don’ts

You can avoid unhealthy snacks like potato chips. Avoid consuming full cream milk because it can lead to lethargy. Do not ignore weakness and fatigue. You must prioritise your and your baby’s health. Do not starve yourself. Starvation can lead to weakness and headaches. Do not deprive yourself. Eat healthy food that includes fruit, vegetables and raita.

For all expecting mothers, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Fasting may or may not be easy. Due to the restriction of diet during the nine-day -ong fast, one must be mindful of taking enough replenishment. Acidity, headaches, feeling dizzy, fatigue, and vomiting, are common problems pregnant women might face. Therefore, it is advised to consult your doctors to chart out a proper course of action before keeping the fast.

Happy Navratri!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES