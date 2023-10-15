Home

Navratri 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS And Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

Navratri 2023: Here are some well wishes and messages to share with your family and friends as Maa Durga's festivities are all set to kick off in full force.

Navratri 2023: Best Wishes, Messages And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones This Navratri

Navratri 2023: The nine-day-long festival which is celebrated twice a year in Indian culture is called Navratri. It commemorates the victory of good over evil when Mahishasura was vanquished by Goddess Durga following a nine-day battle. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. Ma Durga’s devotees worship her and fast for these nine days by omitting tamasic food items (meat, frozen food, fish, tobacco, etc). This year Navratri will begin on October 15 and will end on October 24. Here are some well wishes, words, and photographs to send to your loved ones as Navratri approaches.

Navratri 2023: Wishes, Messages And Images For Your Loved Ones

1. May Navratri’s hues, beauty, bliss, and happiness stay with you forever. May Maa Durga fulfil all your desires. Happy Navratri 2023!

2. May these nine holy days of NavDurga Puja enlighten your and your family’s lives. May you all receive the blessings of Devi Durga this Navratri. Happy Navratri!

3. May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri to you!

4. Have an auspicious Navratri. May all your prayers on the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring you good health, good luck, fame, and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

5. Navratri is here! It’s time to welcome Devi Durga to our doorstep and worship her with all the love and devotion. Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows us with her divine blessings. Shubh Navratri to you and your family!

6. The time has come to welcome the nine Shaktis into our lives and seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

7. Let us bow our heads and offer prayers to nine Goddesses who promise to protect and bless us, Happy Navratri!

8. Navratri, the festival of nine days and nine nights, comes as a resurrecting event to kindle our spirits and imbibe new confidence in us. May this festival lead us from ignorance to wisdom and from darkness to light.

9. May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

10. May this Navratri fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri.

