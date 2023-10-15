Home

Navratri 2023: You might be wondering why onion and garlic are not permitted to be consumed during Navratri. Keep reading to learn the true spiritual and scientific justification for it.

Navratri 2023: Why Devotees AVOID Onion And Garlic During Goddess Durga's Festival?

Navratri 2023: Navratri is finally here and devotees are immensely excited to honour and celebrate Goddess Durga for nine long days. Hindus throughout the world celebrate Goddess Durga’s arrival on Earth with great fervour and vigour. During the Navratri celebrations, devotees worship Goddess Durga’s nine incarnations and offer them prayers and special cuisines. According to Hindu belief, it is allowed to consume food items like fruits, vegetables, kuttu ka aata, sabudana and other selective items. During Navratri, devotees observe fast for nine days and avoid onion and garlic in their diet. Ever wonder why onion and garlic are avoided during this auspicious period even though they are popular vegetables?

Why Do Devotees Adopt Satvik Diet During Navratri?

During Navratri, Hindu devotees can only eat Saatvik food which is healing and easy to digest. What is Saatvik food? It contains food items that are fresh, seasonal and easy to digest like leaves, vegetables and fruits. It promotes digestion, increases metabolism, enriches the skin and calms the mind.

Devotees are forbidden to eat any Raajasic and Taamasic food as they are not fresh and pretty hard to digest. It contains items that can be frozen and hard to digest. These are unripe, weak, resentful and destructive like meat, leftovers, tobacco etc. Those who fast during the 9-day long festival are advised to eat food items that are not subtracted from their natural element and consist of good water concentration.

Why You Must Avoid Onion Garlic During Navratri?

A number of myths claim that onion and garlic have taamasic properties and involve carnal energy in the body. Since onions cause the body to heat up, they are off-limits during the Navratri fast. Onions contain large amounts of Rajogini, a chemical supposed to make you lose control of your body. Devotees are urged to concentrate on worship throughout the nine-day festival and lead a humble lifestyle. Consuming onion and garlic, though, will make it difficult to concentrate.

Navratri is undoubtedly one of the major celebrations in the nation, whether you look at the brilliant and colourful locations of Garba and Dandiya in Gujarat, the magnificent Maa Durga pandals in West Bengal, or the joyous exhibition of dolls and figures in South India. After the Kalash Sthapana on Day 1, worshippers maintain a nine-day fast or a first and last fast in accordance with their family’s customs. Navratri fasting is particularly prevalent in North India. It is crucial to be informed of the dos and don’ts as you set out on this holy pilgrimage in order to thoroughly enjoy the celebrations while honouring tradition.

