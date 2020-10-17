Navratri 2020 Day 1: The auspicious and grand Sharad Navratri has commenced from today and it is celebrated across India with full enthusiasm and fervour. The nine-day Hindu festival will end on October 25. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Goddess Durga Depicted as ‘Migrant Mother With Her Children’ at Kolkata’s Barisha Club

Although the pandemic has changed the way we celebrated festivals, these festivities seem like a ray of hope and sunshine.

According to Hindu mythology, As today is the first day, goddess Shailputri – daughter of the mountains, is worshipped. Goddess Durga was born in the house of the king of mountains, so she is called Shailaputri (daughter of the mountains). She is always seen riding on Nandi bull. Goddess Shailaputri is the wife of Lord Shiva and has two kids, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

Devotees call Maa Shailaputri with names like Sati, Bhavani, Parvati, or Hemavati. According to Hindu mythology, in her previous birth, Sati’s father Daksha Prajapati was a proud king who never accepted her decision of marrying Lord Shiva. He organised a Yagya and didn’t invite Lord Shankar and when Sati reached to question him, he insulted her husband. Sati couldn’t tolerate her husband’s insult and immolated herself.

The goddess has a crescent moon on her forehead, two hands, carrying a Trishul (trident) in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left hand. She is the goddess of the Muladhara Chakra or the Root Chakra, who upon awakening begins her journey upwards. Shailputri is associated with crimson red colour.

Navratri 2020 Day 1 Puja Vidhi:

On the first day of Navratri, the muhurat for Ghatasthapana begins at 06:23 AM to 10:12 AM and continues till 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM. Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for a hurdle-free Navratri fast. Then invoke Goddess Shailputri and request her to accept your humble prayers.

Bhog:

According to rituals, it is said that offering Cow Ghee on this day as a Bhog can bring good fortune and good health.

Maa Shailputri Aarti

Sailputri Maa Bail Asvaar| Karein Devta Jai Jaikar|

Shiv hankar Ki Priy Bhawani| Teri Mahima Kisi Ne Na Jaani|

Parvati Tu Uma Kehlave| Jo Tujhe Simre Sau Sukh Paav|

Ridhi Sidhi Parvan Kre Tu| Daya Karen Dhanvan Kre Tu

Somvar Ko Shiv Sang Pyari| Aarti Teri Jisne Utari|

Uski Sagri Aas Puja Do| Sagre Dukh Takleef Mila Do|

Ghee Ka Sundar Deep Jala Ke| Gola Ka Bhog Lga Ke|

Shradha Bhav Se Mantr Gayein| Prem Sahit Fir sheesh Jhukayeein|

Jai Giriraj Kishoori Ambe| Shiv Mukh Chandra Chakori Ambe|

Manokamna Purna Kr Do| Bhakt Sda Sukh Sampati Bhar Do|

Navratri 2020 Day 1 Mantra: