Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta’s Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Auspicious Mantra

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. It is the third avatar of Maa Durga. Let’s have a look at the puja vidhi, muhurat and the mantra to follow to worship Maa Chandraghanta:

Navratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and is dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga in her various forms. Each day of Navratri is associated with the worship of a different manifestation of the goddess. On the third day of Navratri, the goddess Chandraghanta is invoked. Here’s the significance, puja vidhi and auspicious timing for this day:

Significance of Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of the goddess Durga. Her name is derived from two words, “Chandra (moon) and “Ghanta” (bell), which symbolises bravery and the removal of obstacles. She is depicted with a bell-shaped moon on her forehead, which is why she is called Chandraghanta. She is also depicted riding a lion, holding various weapons, and blessing her devotees with courage and strength. Worshipping her is believed to bestow protection, peace and courage upon her devotees.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

The holy festival of Shardiya Navratri started on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month i.e. Sunday 15 October 2023. It will be celebrated till Tuesday, 24 October 2023.

Subh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta – 04.27 am to 05.00 am

Abhijeet Muhurta – 11.29 am to 12.00 noon

Vijay Muhurta – 01.47 pm to 02.33 pm

Ghodhuli Muhurta – 05.37 pm to 06.02 pm

Puja Vidhi

Begin the puja by lighting a lamp and reciting the Chandraghanta mantra or aarti to invoke the goddess

Mantra: “ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥”

Offer flowers, incense and fruits to the goddess

Pray to Maa Chandraghanta for courage, protection and blessings. Seek her guidance and strength to overcome obstacles in life

Spend some time meditating on the qualities of Chandraghanta and how you incorporate her courage and strength into your life

Recite the Durga Chalisa or other Durga mantras dedicated to the goddess

