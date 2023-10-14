Home

Festivals Events

Navratri vs Durga Puja 2023: What Are The Key Differences Between Two Festivals Honouring Goddess Durga?

Navratri vs Durga Puja 2023: What Are The Key Differences Between Two Festivals Honouring Goddess Durga?

As Navratri and Durga Puja is around the corner its preparation has begun with full swing, here is everything you need to know about the two festivals celebrating Goddess Durga

Navratri and Durga Pooja 2023: Unravelling The Key Differences Between The Two Festivals? (Pic Cr: Pinterest)

Navratri vs Durga Puja 2023: The official month of Indian festivities has begun as we are well into the month of October. Navratri will begin on October 15 and finish on October 24 this year. Durga Puja, on the other hand, starts on October 20 and lasts till October 24. Have you ever wondered why Navratri and Durga Puja are observed separately? We’ve got the key distinctions between these two celebrations covered – Read here:

Trending Now

Navratri vs Durga Puja in October 2023:

The nine-day festival is celebrated by worshipping all nine avatars of Goddess Durga followed by Durga Puja. Navratri is widely celebrated in north and western India. Meanwhile, Durga Puja is celebrated in West Bengal and other Eastern states of India. Durga Puja marks the victory of good over evil where Goddess Durga is worshipped.

You may like to read

What Are The Differences Between Navratri & Durga Puja?

First Day: The nine-day festival of Navratri began with worshipping the first avatar of Maa Durga’s first avatar Shailputri. On the other hand, Durga Puja begins with Mahalaya Which is the day when the battle Between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura began. Goddess Durga fought with Mahishasura for nine days before embarking on her victory which is the triumph of good over evil. Duration: There is a subtle difference in duration between Durga Pooja and Navratri. This year Navratri will begin on October 15 and will end on October 24. Meanwhile, Durga Pooja will begin on October 20 and will end on October 24. Fasting: During Navratri, devotees observe fast and omit eating eggs, meat, onion and garlic for nine days. During Durga pooja, Bengalis enjoy non-vegetarian delicacies as it is widely celebrated in West Bengal. As for Bengalis, it is a time to celebrate and eat authentic Bengali cuisine which specifically includes eggs, meat and fish. Significance: In Navratri, devotees worship all nine avatars of Maa Durga for nine days. During this period women dressed in various colors to celebrate this festival and devotees often observed fasts. However, Durga Puja commemorates the victory of the Goddess over Mahashasura. It is a symbol of victory of good over evil. Last Day: Dussehra marks the end of Navratri where Raavan is effigies. Durga Puja concludes with ‘Sindoor Khel’ where married women apply vermillion on each other before immersing the idol of Goddess Durga. Devotees gather and dance to drum beats while parading Maa Durga’s idol immersion.

It is really incredible as despite having differences between Navratri and Durga Puja these two festivals bring people close to Goddess Durga. It connects us to our roots and ignites a sense of spirituality. It is truly said that faith knows no boundaries. Hence the difference doesn’t count it’s just your inner faith and love for Maa Durga which makes the difference.

Wishing you and your family a very happy Navratri and a warm Durga Puja!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES