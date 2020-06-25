The week is almost done and you have been working hard the previous days to get most of the work done before Friday. By Thursday you are starting to slow down, and with things going the way they are right now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes a struggle. With a lot on your plate and on your mind, perhaps all you need is a little bit of Thursday motivation, something to perk you up. Also Read - Feeling Down And Out? Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes by The Dalai Lama to Lighten Your Load

These 10 quotes below could inspire, motivate and encourage you to keep moving, or you might find wisdom in them to help you through the day. Happy reading

1. Life is like a moving river, and you can be at the mercy of the river if you don’t take action to steer yourself in a predetermined direction. (Mahesh Jethmalani) Also Read - 10 Inspirational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda For a Life of Freedom And Tranquility

> This Thursday, find direction in your life instead of just going with the flow and ending up nowhere.

2. The average person confuses success with luck. But luck has nothing to do with it. (Dean Graziosi)

> When you work hard you attain success, as another saying goes, ‘You reap what you sow’.

3. Life is a roller coaster. Sometimes you hit the lows and sometimes you hit the highs. (Calvin K. Lee)

> We will always have good times and bad times in life to remind us to appreciate what we have.

4. Criticism of you isn’t the truth – it’s just someone’s opinion. (Cindy Francis)

> Remember – you know who you are. If somebody criticises you, take in the good and forget the bad.

5. Taking positive action means having the courage to act when others might not. (Jordan Ring)

> Do not be afraid to do the right thing even if others do not.

6. There are people in one’s life who act as our guides and impact the fortunes of our lives. (David Rosell)

> Take a moment to think of the people who have helped you in your life, for you to be where you are.

7. Be conscious of your attitude. Work extra hard at keeping your attitude positive in all kinds of weather, through all the challenges of life. (Catherine Pulsifer)

> A positive attitude not only wins people over but also helps to solve most problems.

8. The highest reward for a man’s toil is not what he gets for it but what he becomes by it. (John Ruskin)

> Being rewarded for one’s efforts is nice, but an even bigger reward is gaining knowledge and experience from it.

9. Make it your goal to make someone smile on this Thursday by a small act of kindness, you could change a person’s life in a way you may not even realize. (Catherine Pulsifer)

> Showing you care by helping out will encourage the other person to be better.

10. On this Thursday take nothing for granted. Look around and show gratitude for your work, your family, and your friends. (Theodore W. Higginsworth)

> When you are grateful for all that you have, life has a way of running smoothly.