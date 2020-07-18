What the world would be like if not for great leaders like Nelson Mandela. He is no longer with us but his legacy lives on through the work that he has done. Affectionately known as Madiba and Tata, Mandela was the first black president of South Africa, an anti-Apartheid hero and a Nobel laureate who worked to dismantle the legacy of apartheid. Also Read - International Nelson Mandela Day 2020: History And Significance of The Day

In his honour, July 18 of every year is celebrated as Nelson Mandela Day, which also happens to be the date of his birthday. Since 2009, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has been marking the day to carry on his work and also to inspire others to take action against poverty and change the world.

Mandela’s words of encouragement are remembered even today, as they are a source of inspiration in any situation. Here are some of his famous sayings that still inspire many:

1. What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.

2. Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.

3. Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.

4. Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

5. Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.

6. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

7. A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination. But when you add to that a literate tongue or pen, then you have something very special.

8. For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

9. Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front.

10. No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.