The holy day of Nirjala Ekadashi is falling on June 2, 2020 this year. The word Nirjala means without water and Ekadashi means the eleventh day of the lunar month. On this sacred day, devotees of Lord Vishnu keep a long-day fast without consuming water and offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu for prosperity, happiness, and forgiveness of their sins.

Significance:

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi or Pandava Ekadashi. As per Brahma Vaivarta Purana, the day is named after the second brother of Pandava, Bhima also known as Bhimsena. As per the purana, Bhima, a lover of food, wanted to keep Ekadashi fast to offer his prayers to Lrd Vishnu but was unable to control his hunger. He then went to his ancestor Sage Vyasa, author of Mahabharatha, to ask him for a solution for his temptation. He suggested that he must keep Nirjala Ekadashi once during a year and he relieved Bhimsena of the guilt of not being able to stay hungry for Lord Vishnu.

It is believed that those who cannot fast on other Ekadashi days can observe a fast on Nirjala Ekadashi and this day is considered equally good compared to other 23 Ekadashi days.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Timings And Muharat:

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 2:57 pm on June 1 and ends at 12:04 pm on June 2

Parana Time is between 5:23 AM to 8:10 AM on June 3

Dwadashi ends at 9:05 AM on Parana Day (June 3)

Importance:

Nirjala Ekadashi fast is kept to attain Moksha from the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth. Donating clothes, umbrellas, milk, fruits, tulsi leaves among other things to Brahmins are considered to be auspicious. On this day in addition to worshiping lord Vishnu and keeping fast, Images of Lord Vishnu and Shaligram is bathed with Panchamrita.