Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Nirjala Ekadashi is a Hindu Holy fast kept in honour of Lord Vishnu. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi takes place on June 10, Friday. The most auspicious and significant of all the 24 Ekadashis, Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat puja vidhi, follows astrict fasting with the devotee abstaining from food and water. The event is decided by Lunar Calendar and falls during Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month i.e. May or June dates. Nirjala Ekadashi is also called Pandava Bhima Ekadashi, or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi because of the legend associated according to Hindu mythology. Apart from absolute fast vrat, Nirjala Ekadashi Katha in Hindi and daan charity to Brahmins is done by the religious followers.Also Read - Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Know The Significance, Importance, Vrat Tithi And Muharat For Holy Day

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat

According to Brahma Vaivarta Purana, there is the story behind the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrata. It involves Bhima, the second of the five Pandava brothers. Bhima, a lover of food, wanted to observe all Ekadashi fasts in honour of Lord Vishnu, but could not control his hunger. Feeling helpless due to his weak determination as all his brothers kept all the 24 Ekadashi fasts. Bhima approached the sage Maharishi Vyasa, author of the Mahabharata and grandfather of the Pandavas for a solution. The sage advised him to observe Nirjala Ekadashi, when for one day in the year; he should observe an absolute fast. Bhima attained the virtue of all 24 ekadashis, by observing Nirjala Ekadashi, which also is called Pandava Bhima Ekadashi. Also Read - Nirjala Ekadashi 2018: Important Things To Know About this Day

Nirjala Ekadashi Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month will start at 07:25 am on June 10, this Ekadashi will end on June 11, at 05:45 pm. Also Read - Nirjala Ekadashi 2018: Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Vrat and Katha in Hindi

Here are a few important facts to know about Nirjala Ekadashi:

-Donating clothes, umbrellas, milk, fruits, tulsi leaves, etc to Brahmins are considered to be auspicious.

-This Ekadashi falls during peak summer. The quench for water is high. The water occupies 70% of the human body and thus is under the heavy influence of the moon on this day. Hence, to keep the system in order devotees and spiritual seekers recourse to Nirjal fasts (fast without water). Meditating and worshiping God on this day generate favorable influence on the mind and helps in spiritual elevation to higher lokas.

-Devotees can chant the mantra “Aum Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”