Chandigarh residents will miss out on the laser show at the city landmark Sukhna Lake on Diwali next month as authorities decided on Monday to give it a miss to prevent large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, lighting in markets and iconic buildings in the city will be done.

This was decided at a daily Covid-19 review meeting presided over by Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore.

PGIMER Director Jagat Ram said 87 Covid patients were presently admitted in the hospital — including 16 from Chandigarh, 41 from Punjab, 14 from Haryana and eight from Himachal Pradesh.

He said that of the 354 samples tested, 10 belonging to Chandigarh residents were found positive.

The Administrator directed the PGI authorities to expedite opening of OPDs, since the situation was returning to normal gradually.

Badnore thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning oxygen plants to provide piped supply to all hospital beds in the city.

Chandigarh currently has 653 coronavirus active cases, while adjoining Mohali has 548 and Panchkula 185 cases.