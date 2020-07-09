Nunavut, which is a massive, sparsely populated territory of northern Canada, is known for its indigenous Inuit people’s artwork, carvings and handmade clothing. It forms most of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and its islands have a vast expanse of tundra, craggy mountains and remote villages. Today it celebrates Nunavut Day, which is marked yearly on July 9, to commemorate the passing of two Nunavut acts. Also Read - World Population Day 2020 Quotes & Slogans: Here Are Some of The Best Sayings on Overpopulation

The Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act and the Nunavut Act was passed by the Canadian Parliament on July 9, 1993. It officially split from the Northwest Territories and became a Canadian territory on April 1, 1999. The creation of Nunavut allowed the Inuit population to have a say about their way of life and allowed them to preserve their values and history.

Nunavut means "our land" in the native Inuktitut language, which is one of the principal Inuit languages of Canada. Nunavut Day was first celebrated on April 1, 2000 but it was moved to July 9 as it was felt that the 1993 Nunavut Land Claims Agreement had greater significance to the people of Nunavut. Nunavut Day has been declared a public holiday as per the Nunavut Day Holiday Order, but employees of the federal government of Canada still have to work.

The day is a good reason to bring up Nunavut, which hardly gets any attention from the world. They, the Inuits, are indigenous people who have lived in the cold, arctic climates for thousands of years. Though they do not get that many visitors, for the native Inuit population of the region, having a formally recognised territory means a great deal.

On Nunavut Day, many cultural activities and events are held throughout the day and they include things like community-wide breakfasts, traditional food, traditional dancing, games, Nunavut history competitions, etc.