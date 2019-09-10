Happy Onam 2019! Onam, the wonderful ten-day long festival celebrated by Malayalees around the world has begun. Onam brings along with it a real sense of spiritual unity as, though based on Hindu mythology, the festival is celebrated by Malayalees of all religions. The highlights of the ten-day-long festival are the Songs, the Pookalams (flower carpets), the food and the prayers. A festival celebrating renewed hope and a new beginning, Onam is a tribute honouring the King Mahabali who is welcomed back by his masses. The happiness in the air is multiplied manifold as in Kerala, schools, public and private offices are given holidays for the entire duration, so that people may spend time with their family and enjoy the festivities. As the final day ‘Thiruvonam” is nearing (it happens to fall on September 11), we want you to enjoy the festival with these best and top 10 classic Malayalam songs that represent everything that Onam is about.

Songs are a huge part of the Onam celebrations, especially when combined with the classical dances.

There has always been a tradition in Malayalee households to follow a fixed ritual on the Thiruvonam day. Family members begin the day with a fresh Pookalam, a visit to the temple and then come back home and turn the music on. In the 1980s and 90s, the Onam song tapes used to sell like hotcakes. Even today the tradition is not lost. Many non-Malayalees don’t realise what an integral part the Onam songs play in the entire celebration. The speciality about the Onam songs is the fact that unlike other modern music, these songs get better and better as they get older. All of the songs in this top ten Onam songs list are absolute favourites among folks in Kerala. In fact, Malayalee children seem to have lapped them up almost like nursery rhymes. Whether or not you celebrate Onam, we urge to give these beautiful melodies a try. The list does not get any better than this, so let your hair down and enjoy the celebration!

Manasinullil Oru Onam

At the first place on our list is this highly expressive song sung by Yesudas. The song represents the feeling that people experience while celebrating Onam. A feeling of joy, celebration and togetherness.

Onam Vanallo Ponnonam Vanallo

This song earned its spot on our list for spelling out our joy on Onam being finally here. Enjoy this joyful melody that celebrates the coming of Onam, a truly special event in the year, bringing along with it fun, hope and happiness. Join into the celebrations, with this song, and have a memorable day.

Onam Varavayi Keram Thingum Ulsava Naal

Another song on our list that celebrates the coming of Onam, while keeping in mind the components of modern music. A relatively newer song, “Onam Varavayi Keram Thingum Ulsava Naal” enshrines the happiness of the youth and the pure undiluted joy that children experience. This is a rare song on our list. It is difficult for novel songs to enter the list of staple Onam songs, however, the qualities that the song encompasses has ensured that the song bags a place on the list.

Pookkalam Kanunna Poomaram Pole

This is another great song sung by Malayalam’s evergreen singer, Yesudas in the year 1992. A metaphorical song full of comparisons, this song definitely makes it to our top 10 Onam songs list. the song revolves around the flower carpet or ‘Pookalam’ that is the signature symbol of the festivities.

Atham Pathinu Ponnonam

This song has been written by Mankombu Gopalakrishnan and sung again by veteran singer, Yesudas. As the first nine days of celebration near an end, this song celebrates the tenth and most important day of Onam, ‘Thiruvonam’.

Thiruvona Pularithan

We have a very beautiful song ‘ThiruvonaPularithan” sung by an artist Vani Jairam and released in the year 1975. The song celebrates the various rituals followed during Onam. This is the perfect song to start with on the ‘Thiruvonam’ day.