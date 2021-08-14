Festival: Onam, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is a very important harvest festival. Celebrated majorly in Kerala, this is the most popular festival in the state. Onam usually falls in August and September. This year, Onam falls on August 12 and will continue till September 23.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 5 Days In The Coming Week | Full List Here

Festivals have a lot of history and significance attached to them. It has cultural as well as traditional values. And so is Onam. Onam, a 10 days celebration has a rich significance and is culturally and historically enriched. Here's what you should know about Onam:

Onam Festival 2021: History and Significance

As per the Gregorian calendar, Onam falls in the month of Chingam which is August – September. People celebrate Onam to honour a kind-hearted, benevolent demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return his kingdom during Onam time.

According to Vaishnava mythology, King Mahabali had defeated all the Gods and was ruling in all three worlds. Unlike other demons, Mahabali was sweet and less torturous. People loved this demon king. Yet, the Gods felt insecured and asked Lord Vishu for interference.

Lord Vishnu disguised as Vamana, a Brahmin dwarf went to meet King Mahabali. Vamana is supposed to be Vishnu’s fifth avatar. When the king asked for his wishes, Vamana replied with “three pieces of land.” The king granted his wish, and he grew in size, appearing before all the three worlds. When he was about to reach heaven, King Mahabali offered his own head and Lord Vishu was impressed by this act of benevolence. He granted his wish that he could visit his kingdom during the time of Onam.

Hence, Onam is a celebration of the return of King Mahabali to his kingdom.

Onam and its Celebration

All the 10 days which are celebrated during Onam has their own significance and importance. Each day has its value and even after 10 days, some places still celebrate Onam.

Here’s a list of all the 10 days of the Onam festival:

• Atham

To celebrate the arrival of King Mahabali, people decorate their houses with yellow flowers and have Pookalam (flower rangoli). A new layer is added after each passing day.

• Chithira

The second day is usually deep cleaning of houses and making sure that everything is clean and neat. They also add another layer of flower in Pookalam. This day is highly auspicious for purchasing fresh vegetables, fruits and other provisions.

• Chodi

On day 3, people buy gold, clothes, gifts to celebrate Onam. People gift new clothes, also called Onakodi to each other.

• Vishakam

This fourth day marks the start of Onam Sadhya. Families start the preparation of Sadhya. The number of dishes differs from family to family but usually, families make 26 delicacies.

• Anizham

Aranmula Uthrattathi Vallamkali also called snake boat begins on the fifth day. This is the oldest river boat festival in Kerala. This marks the beginning of the Vallamkali, snake boat race.

• Thriketa

The office goers, school children, college students get off as Onam begins in a full swing. The Pookalam gets bigger after every passing day. This is the sixth day of Onam.

• Moolam

This is the seventh day of the Onam festival. Families and relatives visit each other and temples start serving Sadhyas. People also start enjoying traditional art forms likes Kaikottikali and Puli Kali (leopard masquerade dance).

• Pooradam

On the 8th day, statues of Mahabali and Vamana are taken around the house and are placed in the centre of Pookalam.

• Uthradom

It is highly believed that King Mahabali reaches the state on the 9th day. Hence, the festivities and the merriment begins. This is the most auspicious day and so, people start buying fresh vegetables and start cooking traditional meals.

• Thiruvonam

On the 10th day, people clean their houses, apply rice flour batter on the main entrance, dress up in traditional attire, saree and veshti (dhoti) and enjoy the Sadhya feast. People get together and play games, do activities together, celebrate and dance.

Sadhya – The Traditional Feast

Sadhya comprises more than 26 dishes. It includes Avial (vegetables in coconut curry), Kalan (sweet potato and yam with coconut curry), Chor (rice) and all-time favourite dessert Parripu Payasam (kheer). Sadhya also includes pickles, dry curries, pappadam (papad), poovan pazham (smaller bananas) and a lot more!

