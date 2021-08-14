Onam 2021: Festivals are all about food and celebration. Relatives bringing in gifts, everyone all dolled up, families getting together and enjoying, good food and ambience. And so is Sadhya during the Onam festival. Onam celebration starts from August 12 all around the world. This festival is celebrated to commemorate King Mahabali, who was very kind-hearted and loved by all. He was believed to have returned to Kerala on Onam and this 10-days celebration is all about that. The Harvest Festival 2021 falls on August 21. The celebration which starts on August 12 will continue till September 23.Also Read - Onam 2021: History, Significance, Date and More!

Onam steals the show. Women will be wearing traditional white saree with a golden border and men will be wearing veshti (dhoti). During the Onam celebration, the famous snake boat race vallam kali takes place. This is a water race boat. Coming to the food part, Sadhya is served on a banana leaf with more than 26 delicacies prepared with over 60 ingredients. Sounds tasty, right? It actually tastes heavenly and might give you and will leave you wanting for more.

Wondering what the food is? We have you covered here. Here’s a complete list of Sadhya and the dishes!

• Manga Curry

Also called raw mango curry. It is a traditional curry where raw mango is mixed with coconut milk. Try this curry with rice dipped in coconut oil to give you onam feels!

• Ellisheri

Ellisheri is a mixture of pumpkin, red beans and grated coconuts. Mix it with rice to enjoy. This is an important dish served during Onam Sadhya.

• Pulissery

This traditional Kerala dish has subtle flavours. It is made with vegetables of your choice right from pumpkin to cucumber with a good amount of grated coconut along with curd.

• Olan

This is made with white gourd or ash-gourd with black-eyed peas, coconut milk and coconut oil with ginger.

• Chenna Mezhkkupuratti

This dish is made with yam, cut in thin slices with boiled spices. Later, it is fried in coconut oil.

• Inji Curry

In most Malayali households, this is the first thing that is prepared which leads to the celebration of 10 days of Onam. This dish is made with ginger, tamarind and jaggery.

• Parippu Curry

Parippu is moong dal. This is prepared with coconut and other spices. This is a comfort zone for everyone. Eat this with rice and you’ll bless your stars.

• Chor

Chor is also called rice. This is an important part of Onam Sadhya. People in Kerala serve this with red rice. This is a perfect combination, chor with all curry and you’ll never forget this till eternity!

• Sambhar

Will any dish be ever complete without Sambhar? However, different families have different recipes for sambhar and they are cooked in different styles. Sambhar is essentially a lentil-based vegetable cooked with tamarind.

• Pachadi

This is a yoghurt dish that is either made with pineapple or bitter guard or with grated coconut.

• Morru Kachiyatha

If there is any favourite food for Malayali, it has to be morru kachiyatha. This dish is made by boiling curd with ginger, garlic, shallots and black sesame seeds.

• Avial

Just like sambhar, the entire Sadhya cannot be complete without Avial. Avial is a thick curry prepared with 13 common vegetables found in the Western Ghats with coconuts and curry leaves.

• Kichadi

This is dish is made with spicy yoghurt and any vegetables of your choice, starting right from okra to bitter gourd. This dish is delicious and will make you crave more!

• Rasam

Rasam, everyone’s source for digestion. Rasam has tomato, tamarind and curry leaves. Have parippu curry, rasam and chor. The best combination in the entire world!

• Kootu Curry

This dish is made with raw banans, kaala (black) chana and grated coconut. Unlike other dishes, this is not a liquid dish. This is a dry dish.

• Neyy

Popularly known as ghee in Hindi. Add a spoonful to your rice and there you go! Just perfect ingredient to make everything yummy!

• Inji Thayir

This dish is made with curd, black sesame seeds and spices. This dish is not complete without sliced ginger.

• Thoran

This is a staple Malayali dish prepared for every household. This dish does not require a proper vegetable. This is generally made with cabbage or carrots or even beans with grated coconut.

• Upperi

Upperi also known as banana chips are also served during sadhya.

• Sharkara Varatti

This is a Kerala style banana candy where raw bananas are deep-fried and coated in jaggery and cardamom, cumin and dry ginger are added as additional flavours.

• Pappadam

Pappadam also called papad is made out of rice flour. It is either fried or cooked until it becomes crunchy.

• Naranaga Curry

This is a lemon pickle to add extra spice to your Sadhya meal.

• Kaalan

This dish is made with yoghurt, raw banana or yam and has grated coconut.

• Poovan Pazham

It is essentially a smaller banana. Try mashing it well with Payasam (kheer) and pappadam to give an extra crunch.

• Palada Pradhaman

This is a sweet dish. It is made with milk, dry fruits and rice ada.

• Pazham Pradhaman

Just like mashing poovan pazham, payasam and pappadam, pazham pradhaman is done the same way. It is made with rice ada, thin coconut slices, jaggery and cashew nuts.

What are you waiting for? Go and try out all these dishes to give you and celebrate Sadhya wherever you are!