Happy Onam 2022: Onam is the harvest festival celebrated vastly in Kerala. It marks the beginning of the first month of the Malayalam Calendar Chingam. The festival also commemorates the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali as per ancient text. This year, Onam will be celebrated on August 30 and end on september 8. Onam is the festival celebrated by natives of Kerala.Also Read - Onam, Harvest Festival of Kerala: History, Significance, Onam Sadya, Boat Race | Onam 2021

History

According to Mythology, King Mahabali was the greatest king of Kerala. As per ancient texts, it was believed that during his reign the people of Kerala has the best time, prosperity and ruled everywhere. Once happened, was Lord Vishnu in Vamana avtar went to King Mahabali. Lord Vishnu asked King for property rights over a piece of land that measured “three paces”. The king agreed to this wish and then the Vamana avtar grew in size and covered everything in just 2 steps. To Keep his word and honour, Mahabali offered his own head for the third and final step. Impressed by the gesture, Lord Vishnu blessed Mahabali that he would visit his kingdom once in a year. So, every year people of his kingdom (Kerala), celebrate this festival of home coming of their beloved king Mahabali. Also Read - Karnataka to Operate Special Bus Services to Kerala on Onam Festival From Aug 24 to Sept 6

Significance

The festival of Onam celebrates the appearance of Vamana avatar of Vishnu and also the home coming of King Mahabali. During the Onam festival, women of Kerala create carpets of vibrant flowers in front of their homes. Also, people wear new clothes called Onakkodi and sees people taking taking part in multiple rituals like boat races. Onam begins on Atham day and continues for the next 10 days till Thiruvonam day. Also Read - Happy Onam 2017: Best Onam Greetings, WhatsApp GIF Images, Facebook Quotes, & eCards to Send Messages for Malayalam Harvest Festival

Rituals:

Day 1 Atham: The day when King Mahabali prayers tgo to heaven that is to his kingdom of earth.

Day 2 Chithira: The day when a carpet of flowers is made called Onam Pookalam

Day 3 Chodhi Pookkalam: The day when another layer is added to the carpet, using four to five types of flowers

Day 4 Visakam: Different types of competitions begin on this day

Day 5 Anizham: Preparations for boat race take place

Day 6 Thriketa: Festival holidays begin

Day 7 Moolam: Special Pujas are performed

Day 8 Pooradam: Idols of king Mahabali and Vamana are installed at home

Day 9 Uthradom: On this day King Mahabali enters Kerala

Day 10 Thiruvonam: Final and last day, it is also considered the most essential day because King Mahabali is welcomed by people of Kerala. Elephants are decorated with different ornaments and various celebrations are held inside the temple.