Padmini Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion that occurs on the ‘Ekadashi Tithi’ which means the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha during the Purushottam Masam (13th or the leap month in Hindu calendar). Padmini Ekadashi is of great significance as it occurs once in 30 months. This year, it has occurred in the Chaturmas period and that makes the day even more auspicious. Also Read - Padmini Ekadashi 2018: Date, Significance, Muhurat Timings, and Rituals for This Auspicious Day That is Celebrated Once in Three Years

As per the Padmini Ekadashi Vrat Katha, keeping a fast on Padmini Ekadashi with faith can offer you the blessings of Lord Vishnu and you can get your wish fulfilled. According to the years’ old tale, in the Treta Yuga, a king named Krit Virya was dear to his people and had everything except an offspring. In the hope to get his successor, the king and his queen named Padmini went to a forest and performed austerities for many years. One day, they met Devi Anasuya who asked the queen to keep a fast of Ekadashi in the Shukla Paksha of the Mala Mass to be blessed with a child. The queen Padmini did the same and eventually got pregnant with a son who later became popular with the name Kartavirya.

Padmini Ekadashi Vrat 2020 Dwadashi Parana Date

This year the Parana date is September 28, 2020.

Padmini Ekadashi Vrat 2020 Dwadashi Parana Time

Devotees who are keeping a fast on Padmini Ekadashi can break the Vrat on Dwadashi between 6:13 AM to 08:36 AM.

Rituals Associated With Padmini Ekadashi

Those keeping a fast on the day must read the Vrat Katha and remain awake all night.

On the day of Dwadashi (a day after the Padmini Ekadashi), devotees should get up early, take a bath and wear new clothes before offering prayers to the Lord Vishnu.

While offering prayers to the Lord Vishu, devotees must chant a Mantra, “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”

You should offer food without onion and garlic to those who are in need.