Before the invention of the plastic bags, people either used cloth or paper bags to carry things in. Stores especially would use paper bags to put groceries in, and as the years passed, different kinds were created, some from recycled material. Paper bags are biodegradable and good for the environment, and so on Paper Bag Day 2020, we take a look at how this day came about and the advantages of using paper bags.

Not much is known about who founded Paper Bag Day, but these items have been around for centuries and were commonly used as shopping bags and for packaging.

History of The Paper Bag:

The first machine to mass-produce paper bags was invented by Francis Wolle, a schoolteacher, in 1852. Then in 1871, inventor Margaret E. Knight designed a machine that created flat-bottomed paper bags. This was followed by Charles Stilwell creating a machine that made square-bottom paper bags with pleated sides in 1883. The bags that are widely used now are the one with handles, which was created by Walter Deubener in 1912. The paper bags were however replaced by plastic bags, which were introduced in the 1970s, at a lower price.

Advantages of Using Paper Bags:

There are many advantages to using paper bags, with the one big positive being that they are biodegradable and not harmful to the environment like plastic bags are. They can be made from renewable material, are easily recyclable, and they are not expensive. They can come in all shapes and sizes and with very pretty prints on them, and are handy for arts and crafts or for packaging gifts in.