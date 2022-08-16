Parsi New Year: Are all the beloved dikras and dikris geared up for festivities? Yes, it is that time of the year again when the Parsi community celebrates the onset of new beginnings. Today, is the Parsi New Year or Nauvroz according to the Iranian calendar. Nauvroz literally translates to ‘new day’. Thus, it is a day of great celebration where Parsis welcome a new year full of hopes and happiness. While in some places it is celebrated in March, in India it is usually celebrated in the month of August or July.Also Read - Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Facebook Quotes, Images, Whatsapp Messages For Your Loved Ones

What is the best way to celebrate if not with friends, families and dear ones. Today, the people of the community adorn their houses with colourful new décor and don new attires. Family get togethers witness exchange of food and gifts and families create new memories for a new dawn in their culture. Also Read - Boman Irani's Grandchildren Just Added Dollops of Cuteness to Our Day as They Wished Fans 'Navroz Mubarak'

History

The origins of Parsi New Year can be traced back to around 3,500 and 3,000 BCE. It is said that it is during this time when the Prophet Zarathustra led the genesis of Zoroastrianism in present day Iran. The introduction to the Parsi calendar is accredited to Jamesh-i-Nouraz, a monarch from the Sasanian empire. This further leads to the etymology of the festival. The word Nouraz was thus derived from his name. Today, the the followers of Zoroastrians philosophy believe that the new year is like a rebirth of cosmos , a time for new initiatives. Also Read - Parsi New Year 2018 Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp: Best Sayings by Famous Celebrities to Wish Your Friends and Family Navroz Mubarak

Significance

According to the traditional Zoroastrian calendar, Parsi New Year is celebrated on the first day of month of Farvardin. While India usually celebrates it in compliance to the traditional calendar, in other places it is celebrated in March. March 21, Spring Equinox, marks the beginning of spring season.

Celebration

Nouroz is celebrated in India with great vigour. It is considered to be an auspicious day to begin new businesses and ventures. Like every new year, it is all that time of the year where people indulge in some retrospections before embarking on new journeys of life. House cleaning is at its peak during this time. Parsis also make some charitable donations and some of them visit the fire temple too.

Wishing you a very Happy and prosperous Nauroz!