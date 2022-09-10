Every year, a significant 16-day period is known as Pitru Paksha or Shradh, in which Hindus remember their ancestors or forefathers. People offer prayers and food to their ancestors to appease their souls, and by doing this, it is believed that it brings prosperity and happiness to the house. It is a way of honoring, expressing gratitude, remembering the ancestors for everything they have provided to us, and praying for their well-being.Also Read - Pitru Paksha Or Shraadh 2022: Date, Origin, Significance.. All You Need to Know About The 15-Day Period in Hinduism

PITRU PAKSHA 2022: DATE, TIMINGS AND MEANING

Every year, Shradh occurs during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month. This year Pitru Paksha will occur on Sep 10, 2022, and will end on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha on Sep 25, 2022. Also, during these days, for various family members who have passed away, various Tarpan rites are performed and are devoted to that departed member. Special food and clothing are offered to Brahmins or Pandits. It is believed that Brahmins eventually reached our ancestors as they ate the food and accepted the offerings. However, this period is considered an inauspicious period for starting any new work or buying anything.

SIGNIFICANCE OF PITRU PAKSHA 2022

According to Hindu mythology, “Pitru Loka,” or the realm between heaven and earth, is home to the souls of our past three generations. The deity of death, Yama, is in charge of this world. It is thought that the first generation is taken to heaven while a member of the following generation passes away, bringing them closer to God. In Pitru-Loka, rituals are only performed for the past three generations. It is said that if the rituals are performed with complete faith, dedication, love, and respect, our ancestors become pleased and protect us from negative energies.

In addition to inheriting our ancestors’ wealth and possessions, we also take on the consequences of their sins. Sometimes their misdeeds prevent them from achieving peace after death. The present generation can be impacted by this disturbance of their souls. They can find inner peace for their sins due to the Tarpan rituals in Shradh. By carrying out the Tarpan rituals, you can help your ancestors find inner peace.

The disruptions of souls are primarily caused by unnatural deaths. Unnatural deaths take place before the actual or natural time. They can result from any accident and occasionally suicide. To remove the effects of these unexpected deaths and achieve heavenly peace of soul, Tarpan rituals are extremely important in Shradha.

(With inputs from Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit)