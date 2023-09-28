Home

Pitru Paksha 2023: 5 Things to Avoid During 16-Day Long Shradh

Pitru Paksha is a period of 16 long days when people offer prayers to their ancestors in order to seek their blessing. This time of the year entails several dos and don'ts as per the Hindu tradition.

Pitrapaksha holds great significance in the Hindu religion. These 16 days are dedicated to our ancestors and forefathers. During this time people offer prayer and pay obeisance to their ancestors seeking their blessings. According to Drik Panchang, Pitru paksha will begin from the Bhadrapada Purnima tithi i.e. September 29, 2023 and end on 14 October 2023. It is also known as Shradh Paksha. Shraddh is performed for the peace of the ancestor’s souls. It is a belief that offering shraddh or tarpan to ancestors during pitru paksha will please them and eliminate the pitrudosh.

Pitru Paksha 2023: History and Ritual

According to Hindu belief, the three generations of ancestors stay in Pitralok after their death. During Pitru paksha, for sixteen days, Yamraja or yama ( the god of death) sets them free to visit their family and receive gifts every year. Other than giving gifts, people also visit the river Ganga to perform shradh and pind daan.

On pitru paksha, people worship ancestors and offer prayers, food and clothes to their deceased members. On these days they call Brahmin into the house and give them satvik foods and clothes, and in the end, they touch their feet and take blessing.

Pitra Paksha 2023: Things to avoid doing during Shraddh

Avoid any auspicious activities during Shraddh such as marriage, engagements and housewarming rituals. Do not eat non-vegetarian food or tobacco and drink liquor during this period. It is a belief that cutting hair or shaving a beard should be avoided on these fifteen days. Avoid buying a new property or luxury items during the pitra paksa period. Do not use iron utensils or any other object made of iron during Shraddh. Instead opt for silver, brass and copper.

