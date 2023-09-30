Home

Pitru Paksha 2023: Why do Hindus Perform Shradh? Check The Start-End Date, Time And Rituals

Shradh is regarded as the most important time of the year since it is when people honor their ancestors and offer food through priests or brahmins.

Pitru Paksha 2023: Another period has just started which holds a lot of importance in Hindu culture. Hindus worldwide are preparing for Shradh, also known as Shraddha Paksha. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls within the auspicious final fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada. This year Shradh began on September 29 and will end on October 14. During this span of days, Hindus pay their homage to their departed ancestors during Pitru Paksha. Shradh definitely portrays the true essence of respect and honour for the departed loved ones.

Why do Hindus Perform Shradh Every Year?

Shradh rituals are meant to safeguard and sustain the deceased’s souls as they make their way from the lower to the higher realms. Depending on caste customs, the ceremonies are carried out between the 11th and 31st day following death, and then at regular intervals after that. During the shradh ritual, which is held on the first anniversary of the death, the departed (preta) is welcomed into the group of the ancestors.

Hindu texts hold that after Karn died in the Mahabharat War, his spirit was sent to paradise. Karn was shocked to see that instead of a dinner, he was handed pricey jewellery and cash. His perplexed mind then spoke to Lord Indra to learn the cause of this unexpected circumstance. Karn was admonished by Lord Indra not to give any of these items to his forebears. Karn acknowledged his error and was given 15 days by Lord Indra to return to Earth and feed his ancestors, which caused Karn to realize that he knew nothing about his ancestors.

Shradh 2023 Start-End Date & Timings

Shradh 2023 started on Friday, September 29 and will end on October 14. On September 30, Shradh will start during the full moon known as Purnima Shradha and will end with Pratipada Shraddha. On September 29, Bhadrapada Purnima will last until 3:26 PM, at which point the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month will begin. According to the Drik Panchang (Hindu calendar), this signifies the beginning of Pratipada Shraddha at 12:21 PM on September 30.

What Are The MOST Essential Shradh Rituals?

Invite Brahmins at home and feed them with Satvik food (simple veg food with no onion-garlic ). Enlighten the Holy Agni (Fire ritual) which will transmit offerings to your ancestors. Perform Pinda Pradaana which is done by offering rice balls to departed loved ones Give Dakshina and clothes to Brahmins then seek their blessings Prepare Tarpan for ancestors by combining water with white flour, black sesame, barley, and kusha grass.

