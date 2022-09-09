Pitru Paksha 2022: Hindus all over India and parts of the world will observe ‘Pitru Paksha’ or ‘Shraadh’ from September 10 this year. The 15-day period before Navratri is known as ‘Pitru Paksha’ or ‘Shraadh’, during which followers of Hinduism send food offerings as ‘tarpan’ (prayer) to their ancestors.Also Read - UP: Parents Lodge Police Complaint Over Kids Reciting 'Kalma' in Kanpur School

Here's all you need to know about this important phase and tradition in Hindu culture.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Dates according to the Hindu Calendar

Pitru Paksha is observed the fortnight following ‘Ganesh Utsav’ and occurs in the second ‘paksha’ (fortnight) of the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada (September). This year, ‘Pitru Paksha’ will begin on September 10 and go on until September 25, when the nine-day Navratri festival will start. ‘Mahalaya’ refers to the transition between ‘Pitru Paksha’ and ‘Matri Paksha’. Also Read - All Muslims, Christians Will Associate With RSS Some Day: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa

Pitru Paksha 2022: Origin

Legend has it that when Karna, one of the heroes of the epic Mahabharata, passed away and entered heaven, he was shocked to discover that every food item he touched had turned to gold, leaving him starving. When Karna and Surya questioned Indra about the cause, he explained that although Karna had given gold to his ancestors at ‘Pitru Paksha’, he had never given them food, and as a result, they had cursed him. While admitting the ignorance of his forefathers, Karna pledged to make apologies by coming back to earth for 15 days to perform ‘shraadh’ ceremonies and give food and water in their honour. The 15-day span became known as ‘Pitru Paksha’ at that point.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Significance

Three generations of one’s ancestors are venerated during ‘Pitru Paksha’ for a significant purpose. According to ancient writings, ‘Pitriloka’, a place between heaven and earth ruled by Yama, the deity of death, is home to the souls of the previous three generations. The generations prior to these three generations live in heaven and are not given tarpan because of this.

(With inputs from ANI)