Shubho Naboborsho, Pohela Boishakh 2022 Greetings, Wishes: Bengali New Year, also known as Pohela Boishakh, Bangla Nabobarsho or Naba Barsha is on April 15. The festival is grandly celebrated in West Bengal and Bangladesh. All over the world Bengali's are celebrating the Bengali New Year today, this also marks the first financial day of the New Year and is considered very auspicious for investments. The festival date is in accordance with the lunisolar Bengali calendar.

Pohela Boishakh also coincides with the other regional festivals like Vishu (Kerala), Puthandu (Tamil Nadu), Baisakhi (Punjab), and Bihu (Assam), when people celebrate the new year with their own local traditions and customs.

People celebrate Poila Boishak much like Diwali by making several delicacies and wearing new clothes. As today is Bengali New Year / Pohela Boishakh, India.com brings a collection of messages to wish your families and friends.

Shubho Naboborsho/ Pohela Boishakh Messages in Bengali:

Misti alor jhikimiki sobuj ghase ghase,

snighdho haway duliye matha fuler koli hase,

Pakhir gane poribese mayabi ek dhoa,

dilam tomay subho nababorsher chhoya.

Bondhu tomar bhalobas har janala khola rekho,

Moner akash meghla hole amay kintu deko….

Jhor bristi katiye abar dekhabo alor hasi,

Ami achhi, thakbo jeno tomar pasa-pasi.

Shubho Poila Boisakh!

Notun Surjo, Notun Pran, Notun Sur, Notun Gan,

Notun alloy katuk adhar, par hoye jao okul pathar,

Katuk Bishad Asuk Horso,

Suvo hok NOBO BORSHO

Choitrer Raater Sheshe

Surjo Ashe Notun Beshe,

Shei Surjer Rongin Aalo

Muchhe Dik Jiboner Sokol Kalo

Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Bochor seser jhora pata

bollo ure eshe,

Ekti bochor periye gelo

haoyar sathe vese,

Natun bochor asche taake

jotno kore rekho,

Swapno gulo sotti kore

vison valo theko.

Happy New Year!

Shubho Naboborsho/ Pohela Boishakh Messages in English:

Wishing a blessed and prosperous

Bengali New Year to you and your family.

Subho Poila Boisakh!

Let this year be one that brings you

peace, joy and fulfillment.

Happy Poila Boisakh!

Let’s pray for God to bless us with happiness, courage and wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Poila Boishakh greetings.

Sending your way heartfelt wishes and greetings for the coming year. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.

May this Poila Boisakh fill your life with an abundance of hope, wealth and happiness!

Happy Bengali New Year 2022!