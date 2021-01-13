Pongal 2021: Pongal is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu and different parts of India and the world. People across Southern India is all set to celebrate the first grand festival of the year as Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayan- the sun’s northward journey for a six-month period. Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival. Also Read - Kaanum Pongal: Beaches, Vandalur Zoo, Mahabalipuram & Guindy National Park To Be Closed in Chennai

The name Pongal means spilling over and on this day people in Southern India boil freshly harvested rice in a clay pot until they 'overflow', which is a symbol of prosperity and abundance.

Date and time of Pongal 2021:

The festival is a four-day affair, which starts on January 14 and continues till January 17. It is regarded as one of the most regarded festivals for the Tamilians. This festival is dedicated to Hindu Sun God, this day coincides with Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival. Thai Pongal is followed by Mattu Pongal, and then Kaanum Pongal. A day before Thai Pongal, people celebrate Bogi Pandigai.

Thai Pongal moment starts at 8.29 am on January 14.

How to Celebrate Pongal

On this occasion, Tamilians decorate their houses with mango, banana leaves, and colourful patterns made up of rice flour. Further, the dishes are been served in the traditional way by using banana leaves.

It is also believed that the auspicious month is a traditional month for weddings as the end of the harvest season is associated with an abundance of food.

History of Pongal festival

The history of this festival started in the Sangam age i.e. 200 BC to 300 AD. Although, Pongal originated as a Dravidian Harvest festival and has a mention in Sanskrit Puranas, historians identify the festival with the Thai Un and Thai Niradal which are believed to have been celebrated during the Sangam Age, as per Pongal festival portal.