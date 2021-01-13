Pongal 2021: Pongal, also known as Tai Pongal is a 4-day long harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in Southern India. The festival is celebrated with much fanfare and religious fervour. This festival marks a new beginning and people on this day seek blessings from the Hindu Sun god, Surya for a bountiful harvest. Pongal also coincides with Makar Sankranti. Also Read - Kumbh Mela 2021 Time, Dates: All You Need to Know About Ganga Snan, Shahi Snan or Bathing at Haridwar Kumbh

Pongal marks the beginning of the sun's six-month-long journey northwards. On this day, people prepare Pongal sweet dish which is first offered to goddess Pongal, and then later shared by the family. The name Pongal means spilling over and on this day people in Southern India boil freshly harvested rice in a clay pot until they 'overflow', which is a symbol of prosperity and abundance.

On this auspicious occasion, we have compiled a list of best wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends.

– May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

-May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal!

– May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

-In this festive season, may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal.

-I wish that your Pongal will be full of fun and joy. Wishing you and your family a Happy Pongal.

-On this auspicious day of the year, do not forget to celebrate the gifts of life. Show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. Happy Pongal.

-Wishing that the auspicious festival of Pongal brings you everlasting peace and joy. May you get the gifts of good health and prosperity on this day.

-May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal.

-Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal.

-Let us meet, greet, and eat together and celebrate this auspicious occasion. Wish you a very Happy Pongal.

-May the auspicious festival of Pongal bring you plentiful harvests in the years to come. Happy Pongal.

-May this auspicious day bring in good luck to your home and fill your life with success. Happy Pongal.

-Sending you our warmest wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy every moment. Happy Pongal.

-Here comes the vessel, here comes the milk, here comes the first harvest rice. Pongal is ready; let us start the celebrations! Happy Pongal.

-Pongal is here, an occasion that will mark joy and happiness. So let’s celebrate this season with full enthusiasm & energy. Happy Pongal.

-Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decoration, let us meet, greet, and, of course, eat. Happy Pongal.

-Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Pongal. Hope this special day marking the start of a harvest season will be happy and prosperous for you in every way and brings prosperity, good luck, and moments to cherish. Happy Pongal!

-May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity, Wishing you & your family a very Happy Pongal. May Pongal fill your life with sweetness!

-I pray that this festival may be the start of your brighter days filled with happiness, good luck, and prosperity. Happy Pongal 2021.

-Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best. May the harvest season festival be one that brings along with it all that’s best and everything you deserve. Have a memorable Pongal.

-Celebrate this day with a heart filled with cheer and fervor. Sending my warmest greetings to you and your family and loved ones this auspicious day. Pongalo Pongal!

-As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, this greeting is being sent your way to wish you everything, which the occasion is meant to bring. Have a Happy Pongal.